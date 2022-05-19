ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Meech Arrested For Allegedly Stealing $250,000 Richard Mille Watch

By Team CASSIUS
 4 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

L il Meech has been arrested for grand theft for stealing a watch.

The son of BMF boss Big Meech allegedly went to purchase a new watch back in February at Haimov Jewelers in Miami, Florida. He’s said to have offered up his platinum Rolex as a down payment of $80,000 towards a highly coveted Richard Mille worth $250,000. He’s now being accused of not paying the remaining balance of $170,000 and has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree grand theft and a separate count of organized fraud, according to TMZ .

But his alleged illegal activities don’t stop there because he then tried to swap that watch for another Richard Mille –that he didn’t own outright– at another store. However, the same day he was booked, he posted his bond and was released.

Lil Meech plays his father in the show BMF , which is a hit that was facilitated to the Starz network by 50 Cent as he continues to expand his TV chops in and out of the Power franchise.

The Queens rapper is usually one to comment on the controversies within the culture but has yet to say anything about Meech’s arrest. The last time he spoke about a cast member was when he announced that comedian and actress Mo’Nique would be joining BMF’s second season as a character named Goldie.

“I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there [sic] influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has gone on for way to long,” 50 wrote on his Instagram in March. “So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m [sic] gonna put her back on.”

The very next day, Jackson disclosed on IG that he’d spoken with Perry, who said she was never blackballed.

“I talk to Tyler today he told me he never told anyone not to hire @therealmoworldwide and he is happy i decided to work with her,” 50 wrote on Instagram. “He said he couldn’t speak for Oprah but he is sure she is fine with monique and has even brought her up for things monique has no idea about. I’m so happy for Mo right now!”

IN THIS ARTICLE
