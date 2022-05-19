ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

When You Eat Fermented Foods Every Day, This Is What Happens

By Joseph Wilson
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fermented foods are a hot trend, but other than tasting delicious, what do they do for your body? Read on for everything you need to...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Doctors Say You Should Think Twice Before Adding These Ingredients To Your Coffee

Starting your day with a cup of freshly brewed coffee can be one of the best feelings ever. We totally get it–there’s nothing quite like sipping on a steaming cup of joe and getting that caffeine rush. Aside from keeping you awake, energized, and in a good mood, drinking coffee (in moderation, of course) actually has significant health benefits too. As a low-calorie beverage, it’s rich in antioxidants, which protects your cells and reduces your risk of getting heart disease or cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
scitechdaily.com

5 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

We all know that vegetables should form part of a healthy diet. Many, such as broccoli, peppers, and carrots, are much better for you when eaten raw. However, some vegetables will leave you sick in bed if you prepare them wrong. So, what food should you always cook to keep yourself healthy?
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fermented Foods#Food Science#Fermented Products#Healthy Food#Instagram#Yahoo#Fermentation#Kimchi
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Medicine for Sinus Congestion?

Sinus congestion can be relieved with both over-the-counter (OTC) medications and home remedies. Learn about the best medicines for sinus congestion and when to see a doctor if your symptoms are severe. 5 medicines that help relieve sinus congestion. Decongestants: Decongestants help reduce swelling in the nasal passages and ease...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Reactive attachment disorder treatment

Reactive attachment disorder (RAD) occurs when a person does not form a healthy attachment with their primary caregiver during childhood. It is a rare but serious condition that can affect people into adulthood. RAD can occur as a result of childhood abuse, trauma, or neglect. Children with the disorder. trouble...
MENTAL HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
57K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy