ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

The Best Sales At Lowe's And When To Shop Them

By Daniel Feininger
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When shopping for home improvement essentials, getting the best deal means knowing when to buy. Here are the best sales Lowe's has to offer throughout the...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Sale#Friday Black#Black Friday Deals#The Krazy Coupon Lady
BobVila

Lowe’s Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Batteries—Here’s How To Get One

Buying brand new DeWalt power tools can get very expensive very fast. Not only do many of the tools themselves cost upwards of $200, but then you have to add on the price of the batteries, which can run you up another $100 or so. To help you save money, right now at Lowe’s, you can get a free DeWalt battery—that’s a value of $169!—when you purchase a DeWalt power tool.
SHOPPING
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
hunker.com

Costco Is Getting Rid of a Beloved Member Perk

When we saw that Costco got rid of another member perk, we assumed it had something to do with the brand's COVID-19 policies. After all, Costco just did away with its special pandemic hours. However, this time around, the company has one of its beloved member benefits on the chopping block: the Costco mortgage program.
RETAIL
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
43K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy