ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

“Payton, you’re a coward”: family has say as grand jury votes to indict Tops suspect

By Evan Anstey, Chris Horvatits
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5kRc_0fjhacVk00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A grand jury voted on an indictment against the man accused of killing 10 people and injuring three others at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, prosecutors told a judge on Thursday. The grand jury vote took place Wednesday, they said.

As a result, a felony hearing scheduled for Thursday was adjourned without any testimony taking place. It is not yet clear what charges the grand jury voted on. The suspect, Payton Gendron, 18, was initially charged with a single count of first-degree murder over the weekend.

Buffalo mass shooter’s alleged diatribe leaves no doubt attack was white supremacist terrorism

Emotions ran high in the room. Someone sitting in a row of victims’ families could be heard shouting “Payton, you’re a coward!” as the suspect was being led out after his appearance.

In the courtroom on Thursday, the suspect was wearing armor underneath his vest. Security at the courthouse was at an all time high.

“The Sheriff’s Office is taking every precaution with the incarcerated individual as the process moves forward,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AI5Cn_0fjhacVk00
    Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Gendron faces charges in the May 14, fatal shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Payton Gendron stands with his defense team during a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Gendron faces charges in the May 14, fatal shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZoeC_0fjhacVk00
    Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Gendron faces charges in the May 14 fatal shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SWCba_0fjhacVk00
    Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Gendron faces charges in the May 14 fatal shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

If convicted, the accused shooter could spend life in prison without parole. He is currently being held at the Erie County Holding Center.

Neither prosecutors nor defense attorneys shared any comment after Thursday’s court appearance. However, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn released the following statement:

“As indicated by prosecutors in Court this morning, the Grand Jury has voted to indict the defendant. The Grand Jury investigation has not been completed. Our office cannot comment further until there is an indictment reported to the Court following a complete investigation by the Grand Jury. At this time, the defendant remains charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree in Buffalo City Court.”

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn

Killed

Injured

Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    96.1 The Breeze

    Popular Buffalo Restaurant Shut Down By Police After Shooting

    Police in Buffalo have shut down a popular spot for Mexican food downtown due to a shooting this weekend and several other violent incidents. The recent 'cease fire' in local gun violence came to an end as two people were shot outside of Senor Tequila Mexican Restaurant. Three people were arrested. The shooting took place just after 2 am on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
    BUFFALO, NY
    2 On Your Side

    Erie County jail deputy terminated following indictment

    BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County Jail deputy has been terminated from his job with the county following his indictment on several charged. Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia made the announcement Friday. The sheriff's office says their investigation found that Robert M. Dee violated at least eight sheriff's...
    2 On Your Side

    Wheatfield man killed in crash in Niagara Falls

    BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a tow truck and motorcycle. The accident happened on Niagara Falls Boulevard between 70th and 72nd streets Sunday evening just before 6pm. Police say Richard Fiori, 41, was traveling eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard when his motorcycle...
    NIAGARA FALLS, NY
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    Buffalo, NY
    Crime & Safety
    City
    Buffalo, NY
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Suicide#Murder#Coward#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Erie County Court#Ap Photo
    WHEC TV-10

    Shots fired inside Minq Lounge

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Minq Lounge Sunday. Police responded to the report of an active shooter and someone shot at the bar located at 314 West Main Street. When they arrived, they did not find a shooter or anyone shot,...
    ROCHESTER, NY
    News 8 WROC

    Man arrested for murder of Bryson Simpson

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Bryson Simpson. Simpson was a high school student at Edison Tech in Rochester. Salahuddin Floyd Jr. was arrested in the area of Dewey Avenue and Winchester Street in Rochester on Thursday. Simpson was killed March 11 on […]
    ROCHESTER, NY
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Public Safety
    fox40jackson.com

    MS Black Panthers denounce shooting in Buffalo, New York

    JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Local groups are speaking out on the racially motivated shooting that happened in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month. The mass shooting left ten dead and three others wounded. Today, New Black Panther Party in the state held a press conference calling for unity after...
    BUFFALO, NY
    HuffPost

    Buffalo Shooting Leaves Community With No Supermarket For Miles Around

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tops Friendly Market was more than a place to buy groceries. As the only supermarket for miles, it became a sort of community hub on Buffalo’s East Side — where you chatted with neighbors and caught up on people’s lives. “It’s where...
    spectrumlocalnews.com

    Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen hopes people channel anger into change

    Buffalo Common Council President and True Bethel Baptist Church Bishop Darius Pridgen is working to help his city come to terms with the horrific mass shooting that claimed 10 lives. He says while it seems a difficult task for the community to overcome this tragedy, he hopes people channel their grief and anger into working for change.
    8 News Now

    8 News Now

    25K+
    Followers
    10K+
    Post
    7M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

     https://www.8newsnow.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy