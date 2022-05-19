ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police warn construction workers of armed robbers on South Side

By Bernie Tafoya
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q69Me_0fjhaBsF00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago police are warning construction workers to beware of armed robbers on the South Side.

Between April 17 and May 10, Chicago police said armed robbers held-up construction workers doing jobs in apartment buildings in the South Shore and Woodlawn neighborhoods.

It’s happened in at least five locations. The mask-wearing criminals would show a gun, demand the workers’ property and then hit the workers’ in the head with a gun before leaving.

Police advise people to report any suspicious activity and if confronted remain calm and try to remember identifying information, but never chase the person and call 911.

