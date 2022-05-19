ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

4 new stores coming to Bossier City. Here's what you need to know

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago

Exciting news for Bossier City, on Wednesday Stirling Properties, announced four new retailers joining the Stirling Bossier Shopping Center.

These four new tenants are:

  • Krush Boutique , a women's clothing store that has two additional locations in Shreveport and Longview, Texas. This new location is located next to the Belk in Stirling Bossier Shopping Center.
  • We Olive & Wine Bar , boutique wine and olive oil bar, that serves gourmet food in a relaxing environment. Currently, there is one location in the Shreveport-Bossier area and it is located in Shreveport. It is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Buckle , a national clothing and accessories store and will be opening in early June. It will be located by Krush and Belk in an 8,000-square-foot retail space.
  • Bath & Body Works , a national fragrance store and will be opening in late summer of 2022 and will be located between Ross and Belk.

Read: A local tent party business wants to restore togetherness with picnics and sleepovers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28draN_0fjhZozZ00

Stirling Bossier Shopping Center is located at the northeast corner of Interstate 220 and Airline Drive in Bossier City. It is a 682,200-square-foot hybrid retail center that offers a variety of national tenants and dining options.

Currently Stirling Bossier Shopping Center is home to Sam's Club, Target, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Ross Dress For Less, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, PetSmart, Michaels, Old Navy, ULTA Beauty and many more.

More: Caddo-Bossier Port, stores opening and closing make headlines this week

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: 4 new stores coming to Bossier City. Here's what you need to know

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Residents of Shreveport apartment complex gather to shed positive light on community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents came together at Village Square Apartments in an effort to show appreciation and shine a positive light on their community. Sherri Stewart put the event together in hopes of strengthening the bonds between residents and surrounding neighbors. Members of the Shreveport Fire Department and the Shreveport Police Department were also in attendance.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bath & Body Works is Getting a Big Box Store in Bossier

It seems like every day we're seeing reports and announcements about new businesses opening in Bossier City. Over the last week, we've learned that clothing retailer The Buckle, Crumbl Cookie Shop, and brunch-spot We Olive & Wine Bar are either open or working quickly to be open. Now, another retail spot has announced their intention to open a store in Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
theforumnews.com

Krush Boutique Steps it Up in Bossier

Front and center is Krush Boutique owner Daniel Adams. Larger store and more brands for the fashion conscious. Whether you need an outfit for a specific event or adding to your wardrobe, locally owned Krush Boutique has what you need for every occasion. Krush Boutique has three locations in Shreveport,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Bossier City, LA
Government
City
Shreveport, LA
Bossier Parish, LA
Government
Bossier Parish, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Texas State
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Bossier Parish, LA
Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Business
Bossier City, LA
Business
Shreveport, LA
Business
Bossier City, LA
Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Government
City
Bossier City, LA
KSLA

East Texas man no longer missing

LAKE WRIGHT PATMAN, La. (KSLA) — A man missing in East Texas no longer is considered to be missing. “Search crews were notified by a landowner that he had game camera pictures of the missing individual headed away from the lake,” Capt. Shawn Hervey, of Texas Game Wardens, said Sunday evening.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

High-speed chase spans four parishes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A driver led law officers on a high-speed chase spanning four parishes Sunday night. Several motorists called Louisiana State Police Troop G to report a Dodge Challenger traveling west on Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish at a high rate of speed. “Troopers staged on the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport’s State Office Building Is Moving to Downtown

Louisiana is moving forward with plans to move the state office to downtown Shreveport. The current facility at Jordan and Fairfield is in deplorable condition and the state has been spending millions to keep it operating. But now it looks like a deal is done to move those state workers...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

This North Louisiana Home For Sale is Stuck in the 1960s

A home went up for sale in West Monroe and I can't stop scrolling through the photos. What in the 1960s is this?. This is the Home That Time Forgot About. It was built in 1962 and has been beautifully maintained, however, it could use some major updating. Someone's Nana and Papa took great care of a home they probably had built to raise a family. The real estate agent who listed the home called it a "mid-century gem in West Monroe". It is a gem, it has remained untouched and it can be yours for $250,000.
WEST MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Wine#Olive Oil#Clothing Shop#Stirling Properties#Bath Body Works#Sam S Club#Target#Academy Sports Outdoors#Bed Bath Beyond#Petsmart#Navy#Ulta Beauty
KTAL

13-year-old dies as a result of car chase through Bossier/ Shreveport

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An 13-year-old girl died, following a two-parish early-morning car chase that ended in tragedy early Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 13-year-old Brenda Adler, South Riverwood Loop, died just after midnight Saturday at the scene of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shreveport woman injured when shots fired outside of store

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman was injured when shots were fired Sunday afternoon outside of a convenience store. The incident happened around 1:11 p.m. in the 4900 Block of Jewella Avenue at the S & S Stop-N-Shop. The store clerk said the female was hit in the leg by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Haughton community comes together for Clay Moock

City of Shreveport says company declined their offer to manage community pools this summer. The City of Shreveport and SPAR say they are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for youth this summer. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
KSLA

SWEPCO crews working to restore power following overnight storms

(KSLA) — Throughout the ArkLaTex, thousands of residents awoke to darkness following storms overnight. SWEPCO crews are working to restore power to affected areas. Hardest hit were Texarkana, Shreveport and Kilgore, according to a news release. Severe storms with high winds and lightning brought down trees, utility poles and...
TEXARKANA, AR
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Fire Department Announces the Opening of a New Station #8

This is another of those stories that is just a little bittersweet to me. Back in the 80's I wanted to be on the Shreveport Fire Department so badly, I even sat through a city council meeting where the city department heads were presenting their upcoming fiscal year budgets. The city, at that time, was under a hiring freeze, and I wanted to see if a new training class was going to be scheduled for the fire department. I had several friends then who were already firemen, and I hung out at #8... a lot... I love that building. It turns out God had other plans for me, (otherwise I wouldn't be here at this awesome job today), so I think it worked out for the best. Seems He knew what He was doing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Odds and ends from around the parish

Speculation about local construction is a popular discussion on social media. Rumors abound and jokes about getting yet another Mexican restaurant occur often. What is not a rumor is confirmation a Panda Express restaurant is under construction in what was the west side of the Don Chuy parking lot next to Whataburger.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy