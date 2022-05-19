ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Intoxicated man rescued from Falls Park, police say

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hntQ_0fjhZjZw00

The Sioux Falls Police Department was called to Falls Park for a possible water rescue involving an intoxicated individual on Wednesday.

The incident was called in around 11 a.m. at Falls Park, according to Lt. Adam Petersen. A "heavily" intoxicated 33-year-old man jumped a fence and hit some rocks after falling. He did not fall into the water.

Police recovered the man and treated him for minor injuries. Petersen said he was cited for trespassing.

More Argus911: Sioux Falls man found guilty in 2018, 2019 drug deaths.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports .

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Intoxicated man rescued from Falls Park, police say

