Bossier Parish, LA

Dear Bossier Parish Class of 2022.... a letter from Superintendent Mitch Downey

By Mitch Downey / special to The Times
 3 days ago

Dear Bossier Parish Class of 2022,

Last week marked a milestone when nearly 1,250 of you walked across stage to be handed high school diplomas and you went from being students to graduates. Congratulations!

The road has not always been easy. In fact, it has been quite bumpy the last two years – ridden with potholes at times – but you are to be commended for the resiliency demonstrated and resolve shown in making the best of a less than ideal situation. Thankfully, we have come a long way since the start of your senior year and treasured memories were made. Homecoming happened, in-person tournaments returned, as well as pep rallies and prom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRbxb_0fjhZhoU00

But before hanging your diploma on the wall and looking back at your K-12 educational journey in the rearview mirror, I have one last homework assignment for you. It is not one that you will be graded or tested on, but it will make one of the greatest impacts on your life moving forward.

If the past couple of years taught us anything, it is recognizing the need for large doses of kindness, with added measures of empathy, humility and service to others. Mack McCarter, founder of Community Renewal International, spoke recently at an event in Bossier City and he emphasized how ordinary people can do extraordinary things through simple acts of kindness.

No, kindness may not grab news headlines, but as McCarter reminded the audience, that is not why we serve others. It is because we want to make a difference and helping, loving and caring for one another is what connects us as humans. Relationships are foundational and when they are allowed to crumble or go off the rails, things fall apart, not only in our personal lives, but as a society.

So, how does this apply to you and what’s that homework assignment?

Simply be kind. Live a purposeful life with a servant’s heart by putting others before yourself. One caring act leads to another, creating a domino effect. And let’s remember to respect each other’s differences, because while each of us is unique, we really are more alike than not.

It is evident in this fractured world in which we live that we need each other. The day we quit tearing each other down and look instead for every opportunity to lift each other up, that is how a better tomorrow begins.

Class of 2022, you are the ones behind the steering wheel and life’s highway is yours to navigate. Continue to make us proud.

Mitch Downey

Superintendent of Bossier Schools

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Dear Bossier Parish Class of 2022.... a letter from Superintendent Mitch Downey

