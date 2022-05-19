ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

From Air Force Pararescue to CIA Black Ops in Central America

By Jack Murphy
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ucaNa_0fjhZbW800

Ric Prado's entry into the CIA was as unconventional as the rest of his career and came about because he was a Spanish-speaking Air Force Pararescueman.

Perhaps his life was destined for adventure from an early age. His parents put him on a plane when he was just a boy to escape Communist Cuba, sending him to live in an orphanage run by the Catholic church in the United States until they could join him months later. Settling down in Hialeah, just outside Miami, Prado came to feel that he owed something to the country that took in him and his family.

"I honestly believed I owe this country a debt of gratitude for taking me and my family in," Prado said.

Not getting along with peacenik hippies at college, Prado decided to join the Air Force after talking to a classmate who was a former Pararescueman. It sounded great to Prado and he was enlisted in the Air Force just six months later.

Air Force Pararescuemen , or PJs for short, are highly trained in all manners of parachute and scuba techniques, to move to and rescue downed pilots or any other service member who needs their feet pulled out of the fire. PJs go through extensive medical training to prepare them for these tasks. Just after receiving his beret and becoming a PJ, Prado found himself thrust right into the job responding to a civilian airline crash.

Prado experienced some harrowing moments, "we saw the fragility and the endurance of the human body," Prado said .

Although he had hoped to serve in Vietnam, the war was over by this time. However, he was picked up as a contractor by the CIA to work as a medic supporting a Ground Branch paramilitary training exercise.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan was deciding to take a tougher stance against the Sandinistas in Nicaragua. The CIA was tasked with training Contras in neighboring Honduras to fight them.

"The agency did not have a native Spanish speaking guy with a paramilitary background so they tracked me down and that was my back door to a staff job," Prado described.

When he got the call from the CIA, his only question was if it was a full-time job. When he was assured it was, he needed no further information about the job before saying yes. Prado spent the next three years in Central America training Contras, managing their arms and supplies, visiting their camps, and later on, planning and running sabotage operations.

These are just a few of the adventures that Prado recounts in his new book, " Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior. "

Coming back from Central America, the CIA wanted to retain him but the problem was that Prado had zero training with the agency and to be a CIA officer requires a college degree. They sent him to Georgetown to crash his way to a bachelor's degree and then he was off to "The Farm" to be trained as a CIA case officer.

Despite having an impressive career in the intelligence community, Prado has a special place in his heart for the PJs and remains active in their community to this day.

Reach Jack Murphy: jack@connectingvets.com or @JackMurphyRGR .
Want to get more connected to the stories and resources Connecting Vets has to offer? Click here to sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Comments / 4

Related
24/7 Wall St.

17 of America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Special forces are highly trained military units created to perform unconventional covert missions in defense of a nation’s security interests. They size up potential threats, remove strategic targets, and conduct hostage rescue missions, often in the world’s most dangerous areas. Many nations have special operations units, and no country has more of them than the […]
24/7 Wall St.

Highest Ranking Officers in U.S. Military History

Designated ranks in the United States Armed Forces serve to denote a clear leadership structure and chain of command within the various branches. During wartime, however, a higher chain of command is sometimes necessary, as a single military officer may be put in charge of air, land, and sea units during battle. (Read more about […]
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Forgotten digger who was ordered to 'never to talk about' his covert mission during the Vietnam War speaks up - and pleads for belated recognition of his military service

A forgotten Australian digger who was sent on an 18-month long top-secret mission to Cambodia during the height of the Vietnam War is demanding recognition for his service, five decades after being ordered to 'never to talk about' what he did. John Ali, from South Australia, was a civilian and...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Forget the Javelin shortages — the Pentagon and defense contractors aren't ready for China

The Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-air missile systems are both man portable. Both have been used to devastating effect by Ukraine against Russian forces. Unfortunately, Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin say it will take years to replenish stocks of these weapons that are rapidly being depleted as the United States resupplies Ukraine. Congress has appropriated funds for that replenishment, but the Pentagon is dragging its feet with replenishment orders. Still, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin must share in the blame for not preserving a reserve of parts necessary for the construction of new systems. Considering the likely value of Stingers to the Marine Corps in any future war with China , this readiness failure is inexcusable.
MILITARY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Central America#Cia Black Ops#Communist#Catholic#The Air Force#Air Force Pararescuemen
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Vietnam
Outdoor Life

Fatal Bear Attack on Army Base Shows How Fast—and Unpredictable—Grizzlies Can Be

In a tragic event, a U.S. Army soldier was killed in a bear attack on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Tuesday when his party encountered the sow and its cubs near a den. Elmendorf-Richardson is located adjacent to the city of Anchorage, and the attack took place on-base, not far from the Anchorage landfill. According to an article by KTOO news, the soldiers were setting a land navigation course when they encountered the bear. Another soldier was injured during the attack.
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy