10 of the Best Budget Front Yard Landscaping Ideas That Add Curb Appeal

By Kristin Jenny
 3 days ago
Sprucing up your front yard landscaping can really improve the look of your house, but it doesn’t have to cost a fortune. If you’re getting ready to sell your home, landscaping your yard can add curb appeal, which can make a home more attractive to potential buyers. And even if you...

purewow.com

The 20 Best Full-Sun Perennials for Your Garden

Your sunny garden needs both annuals and perennials to attract pollinators and provide season-long color to your yard. While annuals bloom for one season from the time you plant them until frost, perennials bloom for a shorter period of weeks to months. But they return year after year, making them a smart investment in your garden for the long haul.
GARDENING
BobVila

28 Flower Bed Ideas Perfect for Big or Small Yards

Flower beds can completely transform an outdoor space when used correctly. Putting careful thought into how your flower beds will be organized and arranged in addition to what you want to plant in them can make a huge impact on your landscape and curb appeal. Whether you have an expansive yard or a few square feet of space, these flower bed ideas can help you make the most of your garden to wow visitors.
GARDENING
Architectural Digest

Tapestry Lawns: Why You Need This Low-Maintenance Grass Alternative

A green-grass lawn used to be a status symbol, but home owners are forgoing the obsessively manicured yard for something closer to what nature intended: The tapestry lawn. A collection of interlacing low-lying plants, tapestry lawns are not only eye-pleasing (and more colorful), but also eco-friendly and support biodiversity—they use less water and fewer chemicals and require only occasional mowing. “There’s a huge movement away from fertilization and herbicides and a big movement towards getting rid of the toxicity of our own landscapes,” says Janice Parker of Janice Parker Landscape Architects in Greenwich, Connecticut.
GREENWICH, CT
GreenMatters

A Landscaper's Guide to Saving Water: Ideas For Your Yard and Garden

Whether you're looking to upgrade your home's front lawn, or if you're simply vying for a green garden, you may be looking to landscape, sustainably. To thrive, most plants need a sufficient amount of sunlight and plenty of water. However, when formulating your landscaping plans, you may want to factor in water conservation and techniques you can use to help your environmental impact.
ENVIRONMENT
#Garden Design#Landscape Design#Front Yard#Flowers And Plants
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Tree Hugger

Do You Want to Attract Hummingbirds to Your Garden?

I have recently been working on a garden design for a client in the United States who is keen to attract hummingbirds to her garden. So, today I thought I would share some tips for those who would like to aid and attract these amazing birds to their U.S. gardens.
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

Does Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher Really Remove Water Stains? I Asked a Chemist

For as long as I can remember, my mom has always dropped a crumpled ball of aluminum in the dishwasher. She would place it right next to the utensils, pop in a tablet, and turn on the machine like what she did wasn’t sufficiently mysterious. I always thought it was a way to give old aluminum foil a second life — kind of how we let paper towels dry for a second use or dunk a tea bag into one more cup before tossing it. But then I saw the kitchen staff do the same thing when I was a waiter in college, confirming this was some kind of magic cleaning trick.
DORIS DAY
The Penny Hoarder

Our Ultimate Tipping Guide Explains How Much to Leave in Every Situation

Tipping people who provide services — hairstylists, nail techs, movers, bartenders — is a common practice. It’s also something that brings out a lot of strong feelings. Customers expected to leave the money often balk because they don’t like the idea that the extra payment is seemingly required. They argue that the expectation makes it almost meaningless as a token for a job well done. On the flip side, some service providers — especially restaurant waitstaff — depend on those tips to make a living wage.
ECONOMY
The Daily South

The Secret Ingredient to a Clean Oven Is Already in Your Kitchen

Cleaning the oven is one of those chores that can quickly fall to the bottom of the to-do list—repeatedly. In fact, 41 percent of Americans list cleaning the oven as their least favorite household chore. Even the self-cleaning mode on ovens doesn't really cut it, as it requires a...
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

Can Cold Water Effectively Clean Your Laundry?

The old rules of washing colors in cold water and whites in hot water are fading as consumers become more eco-conscious about energy usage. However, some confusion lingers about the best temperature for washing clothes at home. Are there benefits to washing clothes in cold water versus hot water, and—above all—does cold water effectively clean clothes?
LIFESTYLE
Gin Lee

Greenhouse lighting

There are so many options on the market for greenhouse lighting. Today, I will be discussing which greenhouse lights I prefer to use and tell you why. Initially, I thought I had to spend a lot of money on greenhouse lighting. So I purchased more expensive UFO lights, 4000 watt grow lights and dual head, gooseneck designed grow lights. Each of those works well to a degree. However, later I stumbled on some other LED lights that I have had a lot better luck with for growing vegetable plants, house plants, and fruit trees inside.
The Penny Hoarder

Swimming Pool Financing: What to Know and How to Find the Best Pool Loans

Who doesn’t love a relaxing dip in the swimming pool on a sweltering, hot day? And when that swimming pool is in your backyard, it’s even better. You could bring your friends together over the summer by hosting pool parties. You could teach your kids to swim right at home. If you rent out your place on Airbnb or Vrbo, you could fetch top dollar for the additional amenity.
ECONOMY
WVNews

11 houseplants that work well in small spaces

Greenery can add a breath of fresh air to any home, but it can be hard to dedicate much-needed inches to houseplants if you live in a small space. Plus, living things aren’t exactly a “set it and forget it” accessory. If you care for your plants properly, they’ll grow taller and wider — which is another reason to be strategic when choosing which ones to bring into a small home.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Why You Shouldn't Trim or Cut Down Trees in Spring

It’s that time of year. Along with the singing birds and croaking frogs, there’s the sound of chainsaws and stump grinders as some people remove trees from their properties. Although spring is a good time to do general garden cleanup, it may not be the best time to...
GARDENING
Mashed

The Unexpected Baking Ingredient That Makes A Great Cleaning Solution

We get it. Cleaning your home can be a daunting task at times, but it can be made a whole lot easier — and, dare we say, fun — if you have the right tools on hand. Spring cleaning has become a tradition that typically involves hitting the refresh button, taking inventory of the things you own (and what you no longer need), and polishing furniture and surfaces so they look, feel, and smell brand-new. With so many cleaning products on the market, though, it can get overwhelming shopping around for the materials and agents that will do the trick — and not break the bank. Perhaps surprisingly, you don't always have to reach for the factory-made countertop sprays and pricey chemical substances. In fact, you can resort to some everyday grocery items to get the job done just as effectively.
HOME & GARDEN
The Penny Hoarder

The Penny Hoarder

