Our Grounds Department is helping to keep bellies full at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo (WPZ) as its animals have recently been feasting on prunings from SU’s campus. Recognizing the university’s pesticide-free and organic practices, “WPZ reached out to SU about a month ago asking for branches from campus landscapes, trees and shrubs to add to their ‘browse’ for animals that rely on leaves, shoots and bark for their diet,” Grounds Manager Shannon Britton explains.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO