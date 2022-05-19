ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Locally Owned Gas Station is Offering Cheapest Gas in Town

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO, TX – Heads Up! The cheapest place to get gas in San Angelo is a locally owned gas station in the heart of town. According to Gas Buddy, as of 12 p.m. on May 19, Jack's Convenience Store, located at 2 N Koenigheim St. is offering the cheapest gas...

sanangelolive.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Sales Tax Receipts Decline

SAN ANGELO, TX — The State of Texas Comptroller reported that for the first time in at least two years, sales tax receipts declined within the San Angelo city limits when measured month over the same month in the previous year. April 2022 sales tax revenue to the City...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

UPDATE: Mesquite Heat Fire 52% Contained

ABILENE, TX – Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the Mesquite Heat fire near Abilene is 52% contained. The following is the update given by the Lone Star Incident Management Team for the Texas A&M Forest Service:. Yesterday, firefighters increased containment to 52%. On the north side, firefighters continued to...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Vehicles Crash on Rain Soaked US87N Access Road

SAN ANGELO – Two vehicles were badly damaged in a crash on the U.S. 87 N access road just past the N. Chadbourne St. overpass Monday afternoon on a rain slicked roadway. According to reporters on the scene, it appears a tan Chevrolet pickup was attempting to use the onramp to access U.S. 87 North. A dark colored SUV was southbound on the access road and had a yield sign at the intersection.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Street Use Fee Proposal Meeting Postponed

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo City officials late Monday announced the City Council Strategic Planning meeting to consider a Street Use Fee scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, May 24 has been postponed. That was the meeting where council members were going to consider a proposal from staff for a Street...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
San Angelo LIVE!

Booming West Texas Head Shop Brings Business to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – A new smoke shop is looking to take over the San Angelo vape scene. According to Head Hunters CEO Brenden Maurico, within the next month a Head Hunters Smoke Shop will open up at 1902 Sherwood Way in the Sherwood Way Plaza shopping center. Head Hunters...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Canadian Trucking Company Announces Big Move to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – A Canadian trucking company announced Tuesday that it will be moving to the Concho Valley. According to the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, on May 24, Allen’s Transport, Ltd, (ATL) based in Leduc, Alberta, Canada has completed the purchase of the facility at 1182 Gas Plant Road in San Angelo, Texas.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Did You Become a Traffic Violation Statistic in April?

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Deputies took part in a Select Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) during April for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles traveling in Tom Green County. The STEP program is a state funded, targeted program designed to enhance traffic safety across the state. In...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#West Texas#Locally Owned Gas Station#Jack S Convenience Store#The Stripes On Sherwood#Sunset#Email
San Angelo LIVE!

Mesquite Heat Wildfire Scorches Over 11,000 Acres South of Abilene

ABILENE – The Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County is 11,256 acres with 25% containment. Increased acreage is due to more accurate mapping and data collection. According to the Texas Forest Service Sunday afternoon, active open flames were reported yesterday morning on the eastern side of the fire although fire intensity was low. Minimal fire behavior is expected today. However, fuels remain extremely dry and could support some moderate, low intensity growth.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE!: Railroad Commissioner Candidate Sarah Stogner

Railroad Commissioner Candidate Sarah Stogner joins LIVE! on San Angelo LIVE!. Have you heard about the new potential fee on your water bill? Plus prayers are working for the Plummer family. #miracles$mel. All of this and Moree on today's LIVE!. Subscribe to the LIVE! Daily. The LIVE! Daily is the...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for San Angelo & West Texas

SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of West Texas including the Concho Valley and the City of San Angelo effective until 10 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the NWS, severe thunderstorms are possible this...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS Issues a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service office in San Angelo has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Tom Green County until 4:30 pm. According to the NWS, this severe thunderstorm will be near Arden around 3:55, Tankersley around 4:15 Knickerbocker around 4:20 and Twin Buttes Reservoir around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us- 67 Near The Irion-Tom Green County Line.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Downtown Movie Night is back this Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KCSA, San Angelos community radio is bringing Movie Night back starting this Friday, May 27, 2022. The movies will be shown free to the public in the parking lot at East Twohig between the Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s. They will begin between late dusk and dark around 9 PM to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Catch Illegals Crammed into a Stock Trailer Following Crash

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) agents disrupt two smuggling attempts and encounter three large groups. On April 29, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station (FLF) camera operators observed a suspicious vehicle pulling a stock trailer across private property and notified agents in the area. Agents responded to the area and discovered a section of the privately owned fence, located near the highway, torn down and the truck and stock trailer were gone. Moments later, FLF agents working near Premont encountered the truck and stock trailer and attempted to initiate an immigration inspection on the vehicle. The driver failed to yield and led the agents on a vehicle pursuit. The driver crashed the truck through a ranch perimeter fence before several occupants bailed out of the vehicle. A search of the stock trailer revealed 25 illegal aliens, to include two unaccompanied children all illegally present in the U.S. Agents searched the surrounding area for the driver and other suspects; however, none were located.
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy