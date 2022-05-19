Locally Owned Gas Station is Offering Cheapest Gas in Town

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) agents disrupt two smuggling attempts and encounter three large groups. On April 29, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station (FLF) camera operators observed a suspicious vehicle pulling a stock trailer across private property and notified agents in the area. Agents responded to the area and discovered a section of the privately owned fence, located near the highway, torn down and the truck and stock trailer were gone. Moments later, FLF agents working near Premont encountered the truck and stock trailer and attempted to initiate an immigration inspection on the vehicle. The driver failed to yield and led the agents on a vehicle pursuit. The driver crashed the truck through a ranch perimeter fence before several occupants bailed out of the vehicle. A search of the stock trailer revealed 25 illegal aliens, to include two unaccompanied children all illegally present in the U.S. Agents searched the surrounding area for the driver and other suspects; however, none were located.

