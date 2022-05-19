ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Bill Spiller: The man who broke golf’s color barrier

By Laz Versalles
Golf Digest
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere wasn’t much opportunity for a young Black man in Tulsa, Okla., in the early 20th century. There wasn’t much peace, either. Tulsa, site of this week’s PGA Championship being played at Southern Hills Country Club, also happens to be the site of one of the more violent attacks on African...

Golf Channel

Winner's bag: PGA champion Justin Thomas at Southern Hills

Here is the equipment Justin Thomas used to win his second PGA Championship title, this time at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees), with a Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX shaft. FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue...
TULSA, OK
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Only Oklahoma native at Southern Hills overcomes wind, bad luck to get to weekend

TULSA — It wasn't very long ago—2016, in fact—that Talor Gooch was on the brink of collapse at the second stage of the Web.com Qualifying School, pondering a future career at Best Buy. The Midwest City, Okla., native had no profile to speak of, and at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, it took every ounce of resilience he had to recover from a poor start and fight his way to status. Success wasn't immediate, but Gooch, now 30, has gradually risen up the ranks of the game, and the view now looks very different than it did back then—35th in the world rankings, a PGA Tour win at last fall's RSM Classic, and a top-five at the Players Championship. Trace the path of that trajectory, and the next big expectation is contending at majors. Where better than Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, where he's so close to home he could drive, has gallery support as an Oklahoma State alum and where he's the only born-and-bred Oklahoman in the field?
TULSA, OK
Golf.com

Why this hole could decide the outcome of the PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — Southern Hills’ closing stretch is a meat grinder. The long par-4 16th is playing .3 strokes over par for the week, making it the third-hardest hole on property, and the par-4 18th is even more daunting. Playing to an average of nearly .4 strokes over par, the behemoth of a hole has yielded almost as many double bogeys (12) as it has birdies (14) over the first three days.
TULSA, OK
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Will Zalatoris is leading because of a shocking rise in this one statistic

TULSA — The Will Zalatoris playbook already is rather familiar despite his brief tenure on the PGA Tour: attack with ball-striking and hope to rattle in a few putts. It’s worked pretty well—though not well enough to win a tournament. And he’s been close, particularly in majors, where he has finished in the top-10 in four of his first seven appearances, including second place in his Masters debut last year.
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Drive Video Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac got into the long driving spirit this week. The 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma has seen a lot of long drives. Spiranac, the former professional golfer turned sports media personality, showed off her driving ability on Instagram this week. "PGA Championship starts today! Lots of right to...
TULSA, OK
tulsakids.com

A Tulsa Summer Bucket List from A to Z

Want to do something different this summer? Check off items on our A to Z Summer Bucket List! There’s no prize for working through the whole alphabet, but we CAN guarantee that you’ll make some amazing memories!. Ancient Forest:. Get your hike on at Keystone Ancient Forest in...
TULSA, OK
poncacitynow.com

Dills Praises Signing of McKenzie’s Law

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, today praised the governor’s signing of legislation that will hasten the preliminary hearing process in criminal court cases to secure faster justice for victims of crime. House Bill 3648 is named McKenzie’s Law after a young girl from Dills’ House district...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

