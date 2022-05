New York’s Gaia Real Estate has exited Texas and dusted its hands, selling five Houston multifamily properties. Gaia didn’t disclose the sale prices or buyer, though company co-founder Danny Fishman said it made three times its investment. It acquired the portfolio, which has a total of 1,376 multifamily units, in 2015. Capital improvements included renovation of amenities and “select units,” according to a press release.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO