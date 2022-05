Sarah Kane, Executive Administrative Assistant, 970-416-2447, skane@fcgov.com, Website: fcgov.com/citycouncil

Fort Collins City Councilmember Shirley Peel will host an informal community listening session from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, May 28 at Starbucks, 3617 S. College Ave., Suite A (College & Horsetooth).

All residents are invited to attend and share ideas about the issues facing Fort Collins.

