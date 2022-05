MIAMI — A significant amount of drugs meant for human use have been found in Florida's waterways, potentially ending up in the food we eat. Florida International University and Bonefish & Tarpon Trust earlier this year announced the results of a three-year study, finding that a sample of 93 bonefish in South Florida each contained an average of seven pharmaceutical contaminants. The fish were collected in saltwater areas of Biscayne Bay near Miami and the Florida Keys.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO