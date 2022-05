Elinor Bernadette Murphy May of Southold died on May 14, 2022 at home. She was 96 years old. She was born to Bill and Marie Murphy. She attended Georgian Court College. She competed in the Top Notch Triathlon multiple times, on a 3-generation team. She was a pianist and participated in various church choirs and the North Fork Chorale. She was the founding editor of the church newsletter, The Grapevine. She also wrote the “Redground Report” for the Roslyn News. She was named The Suffolk Times 2001 Civic Person of the Year for her many contributions to the people of Eastern Long Island. Her hobbies included helping others, animals, spending time with family and friends, gardening, painting, beach time, ice skating, and travel.

