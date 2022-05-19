ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

What's the difference between a frog and a toad?

By Elizabeth Howell
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The main difference between frogs and toads can be seen in their hind legs and skin. Both frogs and toads are amphibians that belong to the scientific order Anura within the animal kingdom. In general, toads have warty, drier skin with heavyset bodies and stumpy legs, whereas frogs have...

