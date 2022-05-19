ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hospital transfer to advance health care in Maryland

By Brent Addleman
By Brent Addleman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The transfer of a 175-acre site will help shape health care delivery in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The Republican governor, winding down his final term in office, announced the Spring Grove Hospital Center site has been transferred to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The transfer...

KPVI Newschannel 6

Biggest cities in Delaware 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Delaware 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
DELAWARE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biggest cities in Connecticut 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Connecticut 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

MN House and Senate Pass Agriculture Budget Bill

(St. Paul, MN) -- Additional support for livestock processing in Minnesota is part of an agriculture budget bill the Minnesota Legislature has sent to Governor Tim Walz. Lead Senate negotiator, Alexandria Republican Torrey Westrom says it contains “more meat processing grants” to help “Main Street meat markets,” as well as grants for meat-cutting equipment for high schools wanting to teach meat cutting. Westrom says there are also incentives for ethanol and other biofuels, and money for meat, poultry, dairy and egg processing facilities.
MINNESOTA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois prepares more out-of-state patients if Roe v. Wade overturned

Illinois will continue to be a haven for those seeking abortions as other states restrict access to the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court's expected ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. Pritzker and other state officials visited Planned Parenthood in Fairview Heights on May 11, 2022 to...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Voters to face packed ballot in Arkansas on Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 24 for the primary election. Democratic and Republican voters will pick their nominees for November's general elections. There are a lot of seats up for grabs this year including include governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
ARKANSAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Chicken conspiracy lawsuit nets Washington state $725,000

(The Center Square) – Mar-Jac Poultry has agreed to pay $725,000 to settle an antitrust lawsuit filed by the Washington Attorney General’s office in October. The suit named 19 chicken producers in what it claims is a “sweeping conspiracy” to coordinate supplies and manipulate prices dating at least to 2008.
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Officials: 'White Lives Matter' group is recruiting members in Idaho

An Idaho prosecutor’s office has made law enforcement agencies aware of a so-called White Lives Matter group that is recruiting members in north central Idaho. Nick Woods, an investigator with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, compiled information about the group and sent it to the Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police last week. His efforts were prompted by two masked individuals displaying a banner with the message “It’s great to be white” at the corner of 21st and Main streets in Lewiston. Similar displays were made in Moscow, according to social media posts.
LEWISTON, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Group advocates helmet mandate in Illinois for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

(The Center Square) – May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and a national organization claims Illinois can do more to keep bikers alive. Fatal motorcycle crashes jumped 13% in Illinois last year, higher than the national average of a 9% increase. Nationwide, 6,101 people were killed in motorcycle crashes in 2021, the highest number on record.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State withholding $17 million from Orangeburg County over audit

The South Carolina Treasurer's Office is withholding about $17 million from Orangeburg County due to the county's not meeting the state's Jan. 1 legal deadline to report financial statements. The Comptroller's General Office said $17,023,717.71 is being withheld from the county and will not be released until the office receives...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Karin L. Sonneman: AG office's criminal budget request deserves support

Everyone in Minnesota — no matter your city, county, or zip code — deserves to be safe. Public safety is important to everyone, regardless of whether you live in a rural area, or an urban area. I have lived in both over the course of my 65 years. I was born in Minneapolis, raised in the Washington D. C. area, but spent every summer at my grandparents’ farm in Mille Lacs County. In 1979 I moved back to Minnesota and lived in St. Paul until I moved to Winona 32 years ago. Winona is my husband Karl’s hometown. Karl and I raised our three, now adult, children in Winona. Starting in 1990, I served as an assistant public defender covering Winona, Houston, Wabasha, Fillmore and Olmsted counties in the 3rd Judicial District until 2010. Since 2011, I have served as the Winona County Attorney, a non-partisan elected position.
MINNESOTA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bills aims to 'triple-tax' Michigan car-sharing industry

(The Center Square) – Renting out cars on Turo allowed Bill Huffhine of Rochester Hills to retire early. But a bill package in the Michigan House could “triple-tax” the emerging peer-to-peer car-sharing industry, Huffhine said, and squash the thin margins that let him accelerate a one-vehicle side-hustle in 2018 into a 20-vehicle fleet.
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

'Click It or Ticket' campaign begins this week in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - Saying there is a “clear connection” between highway fatalities and seat belt usage, Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Executive Director Lisa Freeman announced that law enforcement agencies across the state will launch a seat belt enforcement campaign. Click It or Ticket begins Monday and runs...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Baltimore weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Baltimore, MD metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended May 15, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
BALTIMORE, MD
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lake Martin business receives tourism award

Lake Martin Tourism Association awarded two Tallapoosa County residents Wednesday for their service to the county’s tourism industry. Linda and Stanley Ingram of The Stables at Russell Crossroads have been named the organization's latest winners of the Lake Martin Tourism Superstar Award. The award recognizes individuals who are making a difference and going above and beyond for county visitors.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Abortion dominates legislative session

OKLAHOMA CITY — Efforts to ban abortion dominated the Oklahoma regular legislative session. Lawmakers on Friday left the Capitol after finishing the bulk of their work during regular session, but left the door wide open should they need to return next week to override vetoes signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

House sends budget to governor but postpones final adjournment

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature wrapped up the budget but not the session on Friday. Lawmakers vacated the Capitol after shipping the fiscal year 2023 spending and appropriations bills and a stack of other legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s second-floor office, but they will be back next week, one way or the other.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KPVI Newschannel 6

California adds 41,400 jobs; unemployment rate dips to 4.6%

(The Center Square) – California’s economy, the nation’s largest, added 41,400 nonfarm payroll jobs in April, down from 60,200 new hires in March, according to a federal survey of 80,000 businesses, the state Employment Development Department reported. Meanwhile, the state’s unemployment rate dipped to 4.6% in April versus March’s 4.9%, according to a federal survey of 5,100 California households.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

An iconoclast in the Wyoming Legislature faces a pair of challengers

With a few days left in Wyoming’s campaign filing period, a polarizing state representative is already facing two primary challengers. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, has emerged as an outspoken support of Rep. Liz Cheney. That has earned him substantial backlash from his own party and created a possible opening for a challenger. Brown himself acknowledges that reality. “They both see the opportunity to act in a situation like this,” he said of his opponents. Those opponents are Dean Petersen, a 40-year-old veteran and videographer, and Alan Sheldon, a 39-year-old self-described “genuine conservative” with experience in the aerospace and IT fields. Both Sheldon and Petersen took issue with Brown’s voting record on hot-button issues that have divided Wyoming Republicans. “Many of us were disappointed that Landon Brown attempted to legalize recreational marijuana by cosponsoring House Bill 209 in 2021,” Petersen said in a statement. “The year before, Brown voted against HB 108 designed to help fight illegal immigration. Also in 2020, Brown voted to expand Medicaid through HB 0075. Last fall, he voted against House Bill 1001 which would have prohibited employers from requiring vaccine mandates.” Sheldon expressed similar concerns. “I decided to run because I didn’t like the way the incumbent had been voting since taking office,” he said. “I believe that my district is more conservative, and our current representative is definitely a moderate if you use the party platform as an indicator.” The Wyoming Republican Party platform is deeply conservative. On the topic of same-sex marriage, for instance, it states that “the definition of marriage is the union of one man and one woman.” Brown responded to the criticism by noting that many of the issues he supports have broad backing in Wyoming. “Medicaid expansion, the legalization of marijuana, the vaccine mandates — everything along those lines ... they still are all sticky issues,” Brown said. “With marijuana and Medicaid, it is an overwhelming majority in both parties that actually support those two in Wyoming. My goal is to represent the majority of my constituency the majority of the time.” Both of Brown’s challengers have priorities beyond addressing his voting record. One of the first things Petersen said he’d like to focus on is combating sexual harassment. “I’ve had friends, mostly women, complain of street harassment even in Wyoming, and I’d like to create legislation to help all of us fight that by having a system in which cell phone videos of harassers can be submitted to law enforcement to face clearer legal consequences for their actions,” he said. “I hope that having new legislation against this behavior might make for a cultural shift against street harassment.” Sheldon said he would first focus on efforts to diversify Wyoming’s economy. Brown has served in the Legislature since January 2017. On the last day of the most recent legislative session, it appeared that time was coming to an end. Addressing his colleagues from the House floor, Brown, who received hate mail and threats for not toeing the party line, indicated his time in the Legislature might soon be over.
WYOMING STATE

