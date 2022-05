A 13-year-old Willow Springs boy has recovered completely from a gunshot wound despite receiving no medical attention. On the morning of May 16, a female student reported to School Resource Officer Glen Moore that her brother had been shot at home by his mother’s boyfriend. The girl provided officers with photos of the gunshot wound, according to the probable cause statement filed by Officer Kyle Parrish.

WILLOW SPRINGS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO