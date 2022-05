JASPER COUNTY — A motorcycle driver has died at a Beaumont hospital after colliding with a pickup truck in Jasper County, according to Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr. Our media partners, Steve Stewart and Mike Lout with KJAS, say the motorcycle driver crashed into the rear passenger side door of an extended cab Ford F-150 pickup truck at about 10:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 96, about 3 miles north of Kirbyville.

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO