An American flag waves proudly in front of the MSU Alumni Memorial Chapel. The interdenominational chapel serves campus as both a spiritual center and a memorial to Spartans who served in wars and perished. On the chapel’s entrance, 487 names are inscribed, with some of the oldest names being those of Spartans who died in the Civil War. Photo by Derrick L. Turner.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO