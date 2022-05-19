ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Prairie to Prairie Run/Cycling Event Set For May 22

 5 days ago

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to the Prairie to Prairie run and cycling event from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Sunday, May 22. The event includes a 5K run at the Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., a 15 mile bike ride to the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 SW. 100th St., Denton, followed by a second 5K run at the Audubon Center.

Pre-registration is required by 5 p.m. May 21 at getmeregistered.com. Participants may enter as an individual for $40, or in two-person teams for $50. The public may also donate or volunteer at the event website. The event benefits the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch project.

The event is presented by the Parks and Recreation Department, the Lincoln Parks Foundation, and the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center. Sponsors include the Lincoln Running Company, Monkey Wrench Cycles, Spine and Sports Chiropractic, Lincoln Orthopedic Physical Therapy, and Liz Lange Consulting. Food and drink vendors include Porkccentric, Rutabagas, and CODE Beer Co. Music will be performed by the Toasted Ponies.

Pioneers Park and roads within the park will remain open throughout the event. Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center will be closed during the event. Cyclists will ride on roads and will follow all traffic rules. All routes will have monitors present to assure the correct turns are taken. Route information is available online. Vehicles can expect minor delays.

For more information on the event contact the Nature Center at 402-441-7895 or visit lincoln.ne.gov (search: Prairie to Prairie). For more information on the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch project, visit PrairieCorridor.org.

For more information on Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Comments / 0

Sports
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Mid-Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

HAZTOGO Extended Hours Continue Through July

HAZTOGO – Lincoln's Hazardous Waste Center, 5101 N. 48th St., reminds the public that it now offers extended hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. The extended Wednesday hours continue through July. The Center is also open the third Saturday each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

O Street Traffic Enforcement Project | May 2022

In an effort to help reduce traffic crashes and promote motor vehicle safety, the Lincoln Police Department will be partnering with the Nebraska State Patrol for a high visibility traffic enforcement detail. The objective is to impact illicit driving behavior and promote safe and responsible driving. The detail will be conducted Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29, 2022 with an emphasis on O Street between 17th and 84th Streets.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for May 24

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 19 with 16 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 3 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: mid-yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Free Lincoln Saltdogs Tickets Available Through Aging Partners

The Lincoln Saltdogs and Aging Partners are providing local caregivers with an opportunity to enjoy a night at the ballpark this summer with a limited number of free Saltdogs reserved tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Local caregivers are encouraged to call Aging Partners at 402-441-7070 to confirm availability....
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Shooting Deaths | 30th & P Street

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two men and the injury of a third victim. At approximately 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, officers responded to the area of 30th and P Street after a man called 911 to report he had been shot. Officers found two shooting victims inside of a residence. Life saving measures were attempted but both men, ages 42 and 26, succumbed to their injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
