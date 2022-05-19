ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss heads west to face LMU in NCAA Tournament

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fo4OC_0fjh3G4E00
Senior outfielder Tate Whitley and her Ole Miss teammates take on Loyola-Marymount in the Los Angeles Regional Friday. The winner will likely face No. 5 national seed UCLA. Kiana Dale/Ole Miss Athletics

The second-seeded Ole Miss softball team faces No. 3 seed Loyola Marymount on Friday night at 6:30 in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.

Ole Miss (39-17) is playing in its sixth-straight NCAA Tournament.

The Rebels are playing their double-elimination regional in Los Angeles at No. 5 overall seed UCLA. The Rebels played four games in the Tucson regional last season before being eliminated by Arizona.

Ole Miss lost in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament to eventual champion Arkansas. The Rebels defeated Georgia in the first round.

“Our team is real confident right now. We’ve been playing our best when it matters the most,” Ole Miss coach Jamie Trachsel said. “You’re going to have to play clean. You’re going to have to beat a couple of great opponents.”

LMU (36-15) won the West Coast Conference by taking down Santa Clara. The Lions are in their third NCAA Tournament and are led by WCC Player of the Year Georgia Blair. Blair hit .382 this season with six home runs and 29 RBIs.

LMU also has a star pitcher in Jenna Perez, the conference’s Pitcher of the Year. She went 16-6 with a 1.31 ERA.

Trachsel said she was a little surprised the Rebels were sent to a regional hosted by fifth-seeded UCLA. She praised her team's wins against top 25 opponents and overall body of work.

"For us to go away to the 5 seed was a little surprising to us," Trachsel said.

The Rebels appear to be peaking right now in part becasue they've handled surprises earlier in the schedule.

"We've had some injuries throughout the year and have had to manage that, but we've played pretty well the last month," she said. "I'm proud of our team for how we've managed adversity and continued to win."

