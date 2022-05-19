Homicide Investigation | 2800 block of F Street

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2800 block of F Street on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at approximately 6:29 a.m.

Officers were initially dispatched to a report of two males fighting. Upon their arrival, officers located a 57-year-old male who was unresponsive. Responding officers attempted life saving measures and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is an active crime scene and LPD crime scene investigators are continuing to process the scene for forensic and digital evidence. A police presence will remain while the scene is processed. We ask the public to avoid the area so our members can investigate this case.

This is an evolving investigation in which details are still being pieced together. Additional information will be provided at a later time.

This is Lincoln’s first homicide of the year, and one is too many. We take these cases very seriously and will work tirelessly to investigate the incident and apprehend those responsible.

We extend our condolences to the deceased’s family and friends, and we ask the public to respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved one.