ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Homicide Investigation | 2800 block of F Street

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 5 days ago

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2800 block of F Street on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at approximately 6:29 a.m.

Officers were initially dispatched to a report of two males fighting. Upon their arrival, officers located a 57-year-old male who was unresponsive. Responding officers attempted life saving measures and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is an active crime scene and LPD crime scene investigators are continuing to process the scene for forensic and digital evidence. A police presence will remain while the scene is processed. We ask the public to avoid the area so our members can investigate this case.

This is an evolving investigation in which details are still being pieced together. Additional information will be provided at a later time.

This is Lincoln’s first homicide of the year, and one is too many. We take these cases very seriously and will work tirelessly to investigate the incident and apprehend those responsible.

We extend our condolences to the deceased’s family and friends, and we ask the public to respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved one.

Comments / 0

Related
norfolkneradio.com

Rollover accident sends two teens to hospital

NORFOLK - Two teens were hospitalized in Omaha after a one-vehicle rollover accident Monday afternoon. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred when an eastbound car on Old Highway 8 southeast of Norfolk lost control on the gravel road and rolled ejecting the female passenger onto the roadway.
NORFOLK, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Shooting Deaths | 30th & P Street

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two men and the injury of a third victim. At approximately 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, officers responded to the area of 30th and P Street after a man called 911 to report he had been shot. Officers found two shooting victims inside of a residence. Life saving measures were attempted but both men, ages 42 and 26, succumbed to their injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured and one in custody after shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Metro authorities are investigating a shooting that left one injured and one in custody. Omaha Police Department said that are investigating a shooting that happened at 2501 Ames Ave Saturday night around 11:50 p.m. OPD officers said that they located a male victim down in the street...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, NE
Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Lancaster County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
thebestmix1055.com

Man arrested for 2nd-degree trespassing

Fremont police were dispatched Friday night to the 2000 block of East 20th Street in reference to a domestic altercation. Following an investigation, one of the individuals was asked to leave but refused. As a result, Eduardo Lango, 28, of Fremont was arrested for second-degree trespassing.
Lincoln, Nebraska

O Street Traffic Enforcement Project | May 2022

In an effort to help reduce traffic crashes and promote motor vehicle safety, the Lincoln Police Department will be partnering with the Nebraska State Patrol for a high visibility traffic enforcement detail. The objective is to impact illicit driving behavior and promote safe and responsible driving. The detail will be conducted Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29, 2022 with an emphasis on O Street between 17th and 84th Streets.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Two Dead, One Wounded From Early Morning Shooting In Central Lincoln

LINCOLN—(KFOR May 22)—Lincoln Police are investigating a reported shooting from early Sunday morning, where two people were found dead and another wounded in a central Lincoln neighborhood. According to a news release from LPD to KFOR News, a man called 911 around 2:20am from the area of 30th...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Lpd
kfornow.com

Lincoln Police Investigating Shooting Outside of Downtown Bar

(KFOR Lincoln May 21, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people during the early morning hours of May 21. At 2:38 am, officers heard gunshots in the 1100 block of O Street. Officers located the three victims with gunshot wounds outside a bar. All three victims were taken to a local hospital. One victim is in life threatening condition, one victim is in critical but stable condition, and one victim was treated and released for their injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

NSP, OPD team up to stop 'excessive speeding'

OMAHA, Neb. — In the first of "many" operations planned for this summer, the Nebraska State Patrol and Omaha Police Department are teaming up to stop excessive speeding. Between Friday and Saturday nights, the NSP said troopers arrested four drivers who fled from traffic stops in the Omaha metro area. Three of the four incidents involved a motorcycle rider. The NSP said in all cases, the riders exceeded 100 miles per hour while fleeing from law enforcement. NSP and OPD aircraft were able to help track the vehicles.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

LPD locates missing 13-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said they have safely located a missing 13-year-old. At around 9:32 a.m., LPD reported via tweet that 13-year-old Jacobi Jensen had been returned home safely.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETV.com

Three people shot outside Lincoln bar early Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. — One person is fighting for their life after being shot outside a Lincoln bar Saturday morning. Two others also were shot. At 2:38 a.m., officers were nearby when they heard gunshots near 11th and O streets. Once they arrived, officials said they found three gunshot victims. All three were taken to a hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont resident cited for child abuse/neglect

The Fremont police patrol division located an unattended small child near the intersection of Military and Grant Street at 7:56 Friday morning. An investigation was conducted resulting in Osmin E. Salguero, 28, of Fremont being issued a citation for child abuse/neglect.
FREMONT, NE
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Mills County

(Mills Co.) A Glenwood man died following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:38 p.m. on Interstate 29. According to the report, Bharatkumar Patel, 47, of Papillion, Nebraska was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna. Caleb Wear, 40, of Glenwood, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Both vehicles were northbound when for an unknown reason the Sienna struck the rear of the motorcycle, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and enter the east ditch.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KSNB Local4

Grand Island teen suffers overdose death

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police are investigating an overdose death from over the weekend. According to police a 17-year-old girl was found deceased in her home Sunday in the southeast part of Grand Island, after suffering a drug overdose. Police believe she voluntarily ingested a Xanax pill...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kfornow.com

LPD Identifies Victim In Thursday Morning Homicide

LINCOLN—(KFOR May 20)—Lincoln Police on Friday released the identification of the victim in Thursday morning’s homicide at 28th and “F” Street. It’s the first homicide case in Lincoln for 2022. Assistant Chief Jason Stille said 57-year-old Henry Lee Jones died after he got involved...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Teen victim in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in Omaha Saturday. Omaha Police Department said that they are investigating a shooting that happened at 2719 N 40th Street on May 21 just before 12:30 a.m. Authorities said that a teenage victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

LPD Finds 440 Grams Of Methamphetamine In Vehicle

Lincoln Police say the narcotics task force stopped a man as he pulled into Russ’ Market at 17th and Washington around 9:15 Thursday night. “Located in his vehicle was 444.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine,” says LPD Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says they had a warrant for 51 year old Jesse Cervantes.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
343
Followers
891
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy