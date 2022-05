The seaside town of Bangor in Northern Ireland has been awarded city status to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Bangor is one of eight places across the UK and beyond that triumphed in a competition to receive civic honours.Mayor Mark Brooks said the award for the Co Down town was “extra special” due to its association with the Jubilee.“I am delighted by the news of Bangor’s success in the City Status Competition,” said Councillor Brooks, who is mayor of Ards and North Down Borough Council.“It would be an honour for the town and people of Bangor to receive at any time...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO