ASHEBORO N.C. – Troopers say a local man driving under the influence lost control of his vehicle last night resulting in life threatening injuries. According to the NC Highway Patrol, just before 2 am on May 20th 2022, Troopers were called to a single vehicle accident on US Hwy 64 near Mount Shepherd Rd. The driver, identified as 24-year-old Juan De Medina-Garcia of Asheboro, was traveling west on US Hwy 64 when he went off the right side of the roadway, over corrected, before traveling off the road on the left side of the roadway and overturning.

2 DAYS AGO