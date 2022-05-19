ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Just listed - 5 Bedroom Townhome located in Pinebrook community of Park City, Utah

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 Bedrooms | 3 Full Baths | 1 Partial Bath | 3,007 Sq Ft | .10 Acres. Freshly painted townhome is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in lower Pinebrook. This townhome features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 4 separate common areas including the fireplace sitting area off of the kitchen. There...

ABC4

Is homebuying still worth it over renting in Salt Lake?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With housing prices continuing to rise, many are left wondering if buying is still better than renting. ABC4 spoke with Rodney M., a local real estate agent in Salt Lake County. “It’s always better to buy rather than rent,” said Rodney. “With renting you may only have a contract up […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Hill AFB air show returns to Utah this summer

UTAH (ABC4) – Aircraft enthusiasts, get ready as the beloved Utah air show “2022 Warriors Over The Wasatch Air & Space Show,” returns this summer. The aerial show featuring military aircraft from Hill Air Force Base, The U.S. Air Force and over a “dozen world-class acts” kicks off this summer on June 25-26. Event admission […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s most haunted hiking trail

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – With the weather warming up, many are looking for fun and exciting hikes across Utah. One unique hike is beautiful but considered haunted. The Rock Canyon Trail in Utah County has many activities such as rock climbing, horseback riding, rappelling, and caving. The canyon has a rich history as well. In […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Hiker Life Flighted off of SLC mountain

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Search and Rescue and Life Flight have assisted in the hoist of a hiker in the Salt Lake City area who needed support in getting off of the mountain. Officer Walker with the Salt Lake City Fire Department told ABC4 that a woman in her 30s who […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Salt Lake County on Monday. Rocky Mountain Power says about 4,000 residents were affected. Crews were first notified of the outage around 6:41 a.m. early Monday morning. Rocky Mountain initially estimated residents in the county should have their power […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Rio Tinto Kennecott welcomes back visitors

BINGHAM CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Rio Tinto Kennecott is welcoming tours again at the Bingham Canyon Copper Mine. The self guided tours have been closed down for two years because of COVID-19, but Rio Tinto Kennecott says they’re ready to bring them back. They put a lot of effort into their visitor’s center, hoping to […]
BINGHAM CANYON, UT
utahbusiness.com

Beecher Walker opens new office in St. George

St. George — Beecher Walker Architects of Holladay, Utah, is pleased to name four new partners at the firm and also new Senior Associates. Beecher Walker was established in 1998 by founding Principals Jory Walker and Lyle Beecher and has been a leading commercial architecture firm in the Mountain West ever since. “We would not be where we are today without the skill and dedication of our entire team, but certain individuals have really made an indelible imprint on our firm and we wanted to acknowledge and reward both their dedication and performance over the years,” says Jory Walker, Principal, President, Beecher Walker. And years with the company they have in spades. The new full partners are Anthony Lyman (21 years), Gary Gowers (22 years), Ryan Griffiths (18 years), and Jill Howells Blayden (18 years). In addition, the firm has also named four Senior Associates: David Morris (12 years), Brad Beecher (12 years), Chad Beus (8 years), Dustin Glazer (6 years). “We are fortunate our firm has continued to thrive all these years and we want to make sure it is positioned well to continue to prosper and serve our current and future clients to the utmost in the years to come,” commented Walker. New partner Anthony Lyman added, “There have always been many opportunities for advancement and personal growth throughout my years at Beecher Walker, and there will continue to be for both current and future employees that are eager to take on challenges and responsibilities necessary for the success of the firm and employees alike.”
HOLLADAY, UT
utahstories.com

Homeless in Salt Lake City: The Worsening Conditions of the Chronically Homeless and Those Suffering from Mental Disorders

Salt Lake City’s “unsheltered” homeless population is swelling. There are many more homeless people sleeping outdoors than ever before. Their camps appear on the sides of roads or in empty parking lots, then after a few days, or a few weeks, or in rare cases a few months, the Salt Lake City Police come in and “clean up” the homeless encampments on orders by Mayor Erin Mendenhall. These clean-up efforts are called “abatements” and then the unsheltered are left trying to grab what few belongings they have and scurry to find a new place to sleep for the night.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Why a Utah hotel is housing 40,000 bees on its rooftop

KUTV — The following information was provided by the Hilton Salt Lake City Center. Travel has returned, and the world is buzzing for exciting adventures, relaxing getaways, and family staycations. Whatever your travel plans, Hilton Salt Lake City Center offers amenities for any kind of vacationer. The hotel is...
ABC4

SLC brewery awarded with bar license by DABC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – RoHa Brewing in Salt Lake City was the single recipient of a bar license at last month’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) meeting.  According to Gastronomic SLC, the brew house spent four months on the waitlist before being granted a bar license, which are hard to come by here […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Mom, baby, man struck by car in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Three people were struck by a car Monday evening in South Salt Lake. Police say a GMC truck was turning northbound when it struck a Volvo. The Volvo was pushed onto the sidewalk and struck a woman, her one-year-old, and a man who were standing on the sidewalk attempting […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: New numbers released on FlatLine Fire in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, May 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Fire Info has released new information on the FlatLine wildfire in Wasatch County. According to a 1:36 p.m. Monday update, the fire is estimated at 30% contained. In addition, more accurate mapping of the fire puts its size at 25 acres rather than the estimated 85 acres reported Sunday night.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

SLC airport adds direct flights to this international spot

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Travelers can now fly direct to a new international destination from the Salt Lake City Airport. Lufthansa Group announced on Monday that its new quality-leisure-carrier airline, Eurowings Discover will launch flights from Salt Lake City to Frankfurt, Germany. The airline will operate three weekly, non-stop connections between Salt Lake City […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Mother and daughter hit by car in downtown Heber City

A mother and child went to the hospital after a car hit them in Heber City Monday. The woman suffered a serious ankle injury, and her 3-year-old daughter scraped her face after the accident in downtown Heber Monday, shortly before noon. According to Heber City Police Information Officer Phil Kirk,...
HEBER CITY, UT

