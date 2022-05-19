Canandaigua small businesses survive and thrive during pandemic

Spotted lanternflies aren’t welcome at Churchville-Chili Middle School, where sixth graders are prepared to identify the invasive insects and stop them in their tracks. Experts from the Finger Lakes Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (FL-PRISM) visited the school’s enrichment classes in May to introduce students to the latest threat to our local environment, the spotted lanternfly (SLF). The non-native bug, first detected in Pennsylvania, has now been found as close as Ithaca. It feeds on many plants, including maple and walnut trees, fruit trees, and grapevines. FL-PRISM Associate Director of Educational Programs Nadia Harvieux and Terrestrial Program Outreach Coordinator Matthew Gallo were happy to train students to become the insects’ worst nightmare – enthusiastic volunteers ready to stop the spread.

CHURCHVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO