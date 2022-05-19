ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Canandaigua small businesses survive and thrive during pandemic

By Rachel Niemi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A lot of businesses suffered during the pandemic. But those that stayed open in Canandaigua found a way to stay on track. During a time when other businesses were closing their doors, Robin Alger was opening hers. “You could see the smile behind people’s masks,...

westsidenewsny.com

Volunteers rappel off Kodak Tower to benefit Scouting

A bright blue sky and warm spring air greeted 81 brave volunteers who harnessed up and rappelled down the outside of the iconic Kodak tower as part of the Seneca Waterways Council’s 21 Stories for Scouts event on Friday, May 13. Returning for its thirteenth year, this rite of spring raised over $98,000 for local Scouting outreach programs focused in the City of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

City of Oswego improving waterfront and Breitbeck Park

The City of Oswego is making improvements to its waterfront and Breitbeck Park. In addition, the city created a downtown social district that will allow for open containers of alcoholic beverages in the area. “Breitbeck Park has had a complete renovation in the last few years,” said Dr. Robert Morgan,...
OSWEGO, NY
Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen hopes people channel anger into change

Buffalo Common Council President and True Bethel Baptist Church Bishop Darius Pridgen is working to help his city come to terms with the horrific mass shooting that claimed 10 lives. He says while it seems a difficult task for the community to overcome this tragedy, he hopes people channel their grief and anger into working for change.
Person
Robin
58 more conditional cannabis cultivator licenses approved

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved 58 more cultivator licenses Thursday and some of them are in the Finger Lakes area. Growing Family Farms in Monroe County, Emily Kyle Nutrition and Proper re-leaf in Livingston County, and Gage Farms in Yates County all got the go-ahead to grow cannabis for the adult-use market in New York.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Plans submitted for 15,000 sq. foot sports complex in Horseheads

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Planning Board will review plans next week for a 15,000-square-foot kids’ sports complex recreational center to be built in the Town of Horseheads. In the agenda for the May 26 Planning Board meeting, the company Elmira Structures, Inc. applied to build the recreation center at a vacant lot […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
Best Pizza In America Is From This City In New York

New York State is known worldwide for its pizza but you would be surprised by what city in the state has been rated #1 for pizza. Even though it seems like there is a pizza parlor on every corner in New York City the "Big Apple" wasn't rated #1 on the list put out by rent.com.
On the lookout for invasive species at Churchville-Chili Middle School

Spotted lanternflies aren’t welcome at Churchville-Chili Middle School, where sixth graders are prepared to identify the invasive insects and stop them in their tracks. Experts from the Finger Lakes Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (FL-PRISM) visited the school’s enrichment classes in May to introduce students to the latest threat to our local environment, the spotted lanternfly (SLF). The non-native bug, first detected in Pennsylvania, has now been found as close as Ithaca. It feeds on many plants, including maple and walnut trees, fruit trees, and grapevines. FL-PRISM Associate Director of Educational Programs Nadia Harvieux and Terrestrial Program Outreach Coordinator Matthew Gallo were happy to train students to become the insects’ worst nightmare – enthusiastic volunteers ready to stop the spread.
CHURCHVILLE, NY
Largest Quilt Show in New York State Returns to Rochester May 20-22

The Genesee Valley Quilt Club, Inc. (GVQC), with presenting sponsor Discount Sewing Center & Jackie Lynn's Fabric, will hold its signature biennial quilt festival on May 20-22, 2022, at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Gordon Field House in Rochester, NY. Show hours are Fri. 9 AM-5 PM, Sat. 9 AM-5 PM and Sun. 10 AM–4 PM. Tickets are required and can be purchased online here.
ROCHESTER, NY
Henrietta DMV getting new home

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Department of Motor Vehicles on East Henrietta Road will close for good next Wednesday. The Monroe County Clerk's Office says it's relocating the office to a larger, more modern space over on Jefferson Road. The new branch will open to the public on June...
HENRIETTA, NY
Finger Lakes Travel: FLX Country Music Festival checklist and a trip to the Red Brick Pub

As the Finger Lakes Country Music Festival approaches, we’re getting prepared. We’ve made a checklist to help you get festival-ready, including tips on what to pack, outfits, hairstyles and scheduling!. @fingerlakes1 See you there on June 4th!#countrymusicfestival #musicfestivaloutfit #musicfestival #concertoutfit #fyp #ootd ♬ Music Sounds Better with You...
SENECA FALLS, NY
Two Irondequoit fire districts become first-ever to merge in New York State

A pair of fire districts in the town of Irondequoit have consolidated in efforts to better serve the community. After successfully serving their respective communities for nearly 200 years combined, the Ridge Culver Fire District and Laurelton Fire District have become the Irondequoit Fire District as of Monday, May 16, 2022. This first-ever consolidation of its kind involving any municipalities in New York State.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
After Buffalo, the deafening silence of White people

My dream has been shattered. I was born and raised in Rochester, New York, some 55 miles east of Buffalo. As a native “Upstater,” my family would go on trips to Buffalo to shop and then spend some time in Niagara Falls looking at the Falls. Then, we would come back to Buffalo to have dinner at Gigi’s Restaurant on East Ferry Street in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY

