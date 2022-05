CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to sunshine across Eastern Iowa with cool temperatures in the 40s. It will be a beautiful afternoon with sun and a few clouds across the region now that the cold front has made its way to the Eastern United States. However, it will still be a chilly day thanks to colder air moving in from the northwest. Highs today will only rise into the low to mid-60s. The overnight hours will still be chilly, with lows cooling into the low 40s.

