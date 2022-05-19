ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Good Job: R.I. Nonprofit Helps Low-Income Residents Go Solar

By Kaylee Pugliese
ecori.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE — Lower-income families in southeastern New England looking to make the switch to renewable energy can now finance the installation of solar panels on their homes thanks to a nonprofit that arranges low-interest solar loans. Massachusetts resident Charles Lin bought a home with his family on Cape...

ecori.org

Comments / 2

ecori.org

Look Around: DEM Urges Residents to Be ‘Bear Aware’

A black bear roams a Hope Valley property in May 2020. (Peter August photos) In what has become a rite of spring, Rhode Island residents are once again reporting black bear sightings. This is the time of year when young, male black bears are searching for mates, and because there isn’t much natural food available yet, they will eat just about anything they find, including bird seed.
ANIMALS
Brown Daily Herald

Probation reform bill introduced in RI House, Senate

Legislation introduced in the Rhode Island House and Senate last month would require courts to grant bail or personal recognizance, a written promise to appear at future hearings, to people arrested while on probation. Currently, under Rhode Island law, people arrested on a probation violation charge may be held at...
POLITICS
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy for $800,000 in Rhode Island

It is the heart of the spring buying season in Rhode Island and the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a range of properties across the state. These homes are all in the $800,000 range. And, if you need to understand the value of your existing -- try...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

CDC recommends indoor masks for most of Rhode Island

Mirroring increases being seen throughout the region and country, the COVID-19 community levels in four Rhode Island counties are now designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “high” – Bristol County, Kent County, Providence County, and Washington County. Newport County is at “medium.”
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Did You Know it’s Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder in Massachusetts, Almost Maine, but not New Hampshire?

First of all, EWWWWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
MAINE STATE
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 I-Team follows the money in local COVID relief spending

Millions in taxpayer money is flowing to cities and towns in Southern New England as part of a massive federal COVID relief plan passed more than a year ago. Rhode Island cities and towns are getting a total of more than $530 million, and about $315 million is going to Bristol County, Massachusetts, communities as part of the American Rescue Plan.
WOONSOCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Ashley Medeiros, Innovation Studio

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders in the Rhode island community. This week Paolino interviews Ashley Medeiros, VP of Strategic Partnerships at the Innovation Studio. They talk about the work of the Innovation Studio in helping ideas develop into small businesses. Their mission is to make Innovation, entrepreneurship, and...
SMALL BUSINESS
Turnto10.com

COVID cases on rise in Rhode Island

Public health officials say Rhode Island is seeing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases. "Things have gotten considerably more intense over the last couple of weeks," said Dr. Michael Fine, the chief health strategist in Central Falls and a former director of the Rhode Island Department of Health. Health Department...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
miamistandard.news

Rhode Island Lawmakers Vote To Legalize Adult-Use Cannabis

Legislative panels in the Rhode Island Senate and House of Representatives voted to approve a bill to legalize cannabis for use by adults on Wednesday after an updated version of the measure was released by lawmakers the night before. On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill with a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 5 Best Places to Visit in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the US, but it packs a big punch when it comes to tourist attractions. From its bustling capital of Providence to its sandy beaches and historic towns, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Rhode Island.
whatsupnewp.com

Air Quality Alert issued for Saturday for all of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is predicting that air quality will reach UNHEALTHY levels during the afternoon and into the evening on Saturday, May 21st. The alert is being issued statewide due to elevated ground-level ozone concentrations. Fine particles readings are also expected to reach moderate statewide. Ozone is a major component of smog and is formed by the photochemical reaction of pollutants emitted by motor vehicles, industry, and other sources in the presence of elevated temperatures and sunlight.
ENVIRONMENT
rimonthly.com

How the Pandemic is Taking a Toll on Rhode Island’s Front-Line Health Care Workers

Helene Macedo didn’t think about it much when her headache started around noon. It was Oct. 26, 2020, and the nurse and case manager at Rhode Island Hospital was in the midst of a very busy Monday. Elective surgeries had resumed at hospitals around the state, but COVID-19 was still in full swing, and case numbers were beginning to creep toward a winter surge. Nursing homes were still seeing waves of infection, and Macedo was having trouble finding somewhere to discharge patients when they left hospital care. A nurse in the intensive care unit, operating room and recovery room for three decades before shifting to case management in 2018, she knew the importance of getting healthy patients out of the hospital quickly to free up beds for newer, sicker ones coming in.
MENTAL HEALTH

