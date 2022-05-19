‘Love & Marriage D.C.’ Exclusive: Monique Samuels Reveals Reluctance To Return To Reality TV

Monique Samuels is back on TV y’all!

But the former ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star says she only agreed to join OWN’s new show, ‘Love & Marriage: D.C.’ after a lot of prayers and family meetings.

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden chatted with Monique ahead of the premiere of the brand new series to discuss her recent appearance on ‘The Nightcap With Carlos King’ and King’s recent revelation that Samuels was reluctant to do another ensemble unscripted series after her previous experience. Monique also talked about how the two struck up a friendship after she announced she was leaving RHOP.

Monique Samuels Talks Friendship With Carlos King

“Carlos just reached out and said, ‘Hey, I just want you to know that I understand what you’re going through and I’m here for you.'” Monique told BOSSIP. “One day I literally woke up and he was on my mind, so I just ended up sending him a DM that said, ‘Can we talk?’ and he said, ‘Sure.'”

“I didn’t even know what I wanted to talk to him about but my husband and I ended up on the phone with him for two hours,” Monique continued. “It was nice to finally be heard from a person who has reality tv experience from that other side. So we just developed a beautiful friendship.”

Monique Samuels Prayed Over Offer To Do ‘Love & Marriage: DC’

“A few months passed and he said, ‘Hey I just got the opportunity to make ‘Love & Marriage’ a franchise on OWN and I would love to have a ‘Love & Marriage: DC’with you’ and I was like, ‘Wow so an ensemble? I was like I don’t know if I can do another ensemble, Carlos.’ But we gave it some time and we came back and he said ‘we want to build this show around you and your husband so that means I want you to give me couples that you think would be a great fit. Couples you know and are familiar with.'”

“So I talked to my husband, I talked to my children, I talked to my family, I told them what was on the table and we made a decision and said ‘Alright, maybe this is the shot that we were hoping for the first time around,’ which was to showcase a beautiful black family and beautiful black love outside of the stereotypes, and maybe this is what God prepared us for and here we are.”

Check out the full interview below:

Did you catch the premiere of ‘Love & Marriage: D.C.’? We’re loving the new couples so far. Hit the flip for a sneak peek at Saturday’s new episode.

