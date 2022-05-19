MAFS MVP?! ‘Matured’ Olajuwon Owned Up To Bad Behavior & Proposed To Katina—But Jasmina & Michael Made A Shocking Confession

WHO is this man and what did he do with Olajuwon ?!

That’s the question some “Married At First Sight” watchers asked Wednesday during the show’s reunion special. As previously reported host Kevin Frazier brought the final four couples back together to discuss the state of their marriages after ALL of them said “yes” on Decision Day.

Olajuwon Owns Up To Bad Behavior On “Married At First Sight”

First up were Olajuwon and Katina who confirmed that they were still together . Moreover, they confirmed that Olajuwon did some self-reflection after seeing himself act like an ass immaturely on TV.

O said it was “tough” to watch the moments when he berated his wife with his domestic duties demands that led to him calling her “lazy.” He also added that he wondered why no one checked him about his behavior–something social media didn’t agree with.

O also said he and Katina have “found a balance” when it comes to cooking.

“Self-reflection,” said Olajuwon about lightening up on expecting hot meals.

Olajuwon Proposes To Katina On #MAFS Reunion Special

Not only that, but Olajuwon surprised Katina with a shiny new rock after Kevin Frazier asked him if he wanted to “do something” to give Katina validation about how he believes in her.

“I need to look you in the face while I tell you this,” started Olajuwon. “I live by one thing; work hard today, focus on tomorrow and the rest is history. You embody that,” he continued. “You taught me patience and effort is the key to a happy life and a happy marriage. Katina, I couldn’t be any happier to call you my wife, and I mean that.”

He then pulled out a ring box and got down on one knee to present his wife with a shiny new ring.

“I would hope you accept this, now you know your husband, and you’re confident to continue this journey with me,” said Olajuwon.

A shocked Katina was speechless and burst into tears and O thanked her for ignoring the “Twitter fingers” of his detractors.

“I knew–My gut was telling me, don’t throw in the towel. don’t give up on him,” said Katina. “You always treated Isaac and Olajuwon the same, as the same person,” said O referring to his pre-marriage moniker. “When everybody had the Twitter fingers and wrote online and you was reading how folks was doubting your husband, it’s very easy to follow people’s word and you never did. You always told me I have faith in you and we’ll get through this.”

OOP! Did you have Twitter fingers for Olajuwon this season? We definitely did…

The two also exchanged “I love yous” for the very first time and Olajuwon called Katina his backbone while she called him her best friend.

“Look at the growth in this man!” exclaimed Kevin Frazier.

Some #MAFS viewers agreed that O’s matured and they couldn’t be happier for him and Katina…

but others still have some doubts.

We’re happy for these two—-we guess? We’ll see how this plays out when “Married At First Sight’s” Where Are They Now special airs…

While Olajuwon and Katina seemingly had a happy ending on the #MAFS reunion special, another couple didn’t end on such a high note.

Hit the flip to see what transpired between Jasmina and Michael.

