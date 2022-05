THE MARSHALL COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ALERT RESIDENT OF SEVERAL SCAMS GOING AROUND MARSHALL COUNTY. PLEASE BE AWARE THERE ARE SUBJECTS CALLING SAYING THEY ARE FROM AMAZON SAYING SOMEONE HAS PLACED AN ORDER ON YOUR ACCOUNT. THEY ARE REQUESTING PERSONAL INFORMATION AND MONEY TO RESOLVE THE ISSUE. DO NOT GIVE OUT YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION TO ANYONE YOU DO NOT KNOW PERSONALLY. ANOTHER SCAM IS SUBJECTS CALLING SAYING THEY ARE WITH THE MEXICAN CARTEL AND SAYING THEY HAVE SOME FAMILY MEMBER OF YOURS IN CUSTODY AND ARE REQUESTING RANSOM. THEY MAY ASK YOU TO PURCHASE A GIFT CARD OR BIT COIN FOR THE RANSOM. THIS TO IS A SCAM! AGAIN, DO NOT GIVE OUT YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION NOR GO PURCHASE THE REQUESTED CARDS. THESE SUBJECTS WILL TRY TO KEEP YOU ON THE PHONE UNTIL YOU GIVE THEM THE CARD NUMBERS. IF YOU RECEIVE A CALL LIKE THIS, HANG UP AND CONTACT THE FAMILY MEMBER TO BE SURE THEY ARE SAFE AND ALSO CONTACT YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT.

MARSHALL COUNTY, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO