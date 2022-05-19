ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchesne County, UT

Duchesne County School District Highlights Donor Choose Success

 5 days ago

Teacher Appreciation Week comes every year and it gives the public a chance to help and give back to our teachers. Duchesne County School District shared that this year exceeded...

Uintah School District Announces Details Of Free Summer Lunch Program

Uintah School District has announced the details of the free summer lunch program. Starting June 1st, lunches will be available in the Vernal area at Ashley and Naples Elementary on weekdays from 11:30am to 12:30pm. During the month of June, curbside pick-up is available due to a federal waiver. Starting July 1st, however, lunches will only be available at Ashley Elementary and must be eaten on-site due to federal regulations. The free summer lunch program is also available on the west side of Uintah County. Lunches will be available on weekdays at the Randlett Community Center, Whiterocks Community Center, Uintah River High School, and Richardson Park. Lunch will be available for free for anyone age 18 and younger. For more information, contact Uintah School District.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
Local High School Grad Recipient Of Competitive Piano Scholarship

A Uintah High graduate is the recipient of a competitive scholarship through the Utah Music Foundation. Vernal’s own Laura Anderson is the recipient of the 2022 Alana Cope Eaton Piano Scholarship. “I have been taking piano and violin lessons since I was four years old, and music has been a central part of my life ever since then,” shares Laura. “This year I auditioned for this scholarship with Franz Liszt’s ‘Un Sospiro,’ a technical and expressive Etude. I have my own piano studio called Anderson A-Tempos and absolutely LOVE teaching kids to enjoy playing the piano as much as I do.” Laura will be attending Brigham Young University this fall to study Nursing with a minor in Music.
VERNAL, UT
Moon Lake Electric Association, Inc. Annual Meeting

Members of Moon Lake Electric Association, Inc should take note. The company will be having their annual meeting on Thursday, May 26th. On the current agenda is the election of Directors for the Board of Directors of Moon Lake Electric Association, Inc. to represent Districts 4, 5 and 7 for a 3 year term. There will be a presentation of the Annual Report to members. Moon Lake Electric is giving each household that attends a free gift which includes a reusable bag, a child's lunch bag, and a stadium blanket. The meeting starts at 5pm and will be held at the Moon Lake Electric Operations building that is at 800 West Highway 40 in Roosevelt.
ROOSEVELT, UT
Meet The Candidate: Chelise Jessen For Duchesne County Clerk/Auditor

Election ballots will soon be in the mail boxes of Uintah Basin voters and Evans Family Media is providing the opportunity to get educated through the Meet The Candidate Radio Series. Chelise Jessen, candidate for Duchesne County Clerk/Auditor, kicked the series off as the guest on Monday, May 23rd. Jessen expressed her desire to see Duchesne County continue to grow and succeed. She discusses her extensive experience with accounting, bookkeeping, management and customer service, most recently while working as an employee in the Clerk/Auditor’s office. Jessen responds in the interview to being asked about the issues with mail in ballots in Duchesne County in 2018 and 2020, emphasizing that she believes in paying attention to the details of the job and utilizing the team to review details in order to catch errors. Finally, Jessen speaks to her belief that the Clerk/Auditor office needs to overhaul their public relations and operate with transparency. To listen to the interview, visit www.BasinNow.com and click on ‘Meet the Candidate’ under the Community tab. Chelise Jessen can be contacted at 435-823-2084 and through Facebook or Instagram. Continue to tune in to the Meet the Candidate Radio Series on Newstalk KVEL AM920 104.5 FM every weekday at 5:00pm leading up to the primary election on June 28th. Finally, before you cast your vote, remember, informed voters elect competent civic leaders.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
5th Annual Opioid Wellness Summit Coming Up

Opioid use and overdose is a growing problem and individuals and families are suffering the consequences. The 5th Annual Opioid Wellness Summit will provide families and individuals who are affected by the opioid epidemic an opportunity to gather, share resources and learn from opioid use disorder professionals. Professionals who attend can qualify for up to 10 continuing education units. On June 21st from 2:00 to 5:00 PM there is a First Responder Opioid Summit. The Summit will be in Vernal from Wednesday, June 22nd through Friday, June 24th. Registration is now open. For more information, contact Kara Murray at 435-781-5452.
VERNAL, UT
Ashley Regional Medical Center Offers Tips During Infant Formula Shortage

Anyone with a pulse on the vein of the media knows that there is a shortage of infant formula and Ashley Regional Medical Center wants to help. The Ashley Regional OB team has some tips to help the public find infant formula. It is best to search online if you are able to versus going from store to store. The team has put together some great handouts that are shared on the Ashley Regional Medical Center Facebook page. One handout is a tool to be able to check online resources. The other handout has a quick QR code you can use to search local stores.
VERNAL, UT
Unemployment Update By County

The Department of Workforce Services released updated county unemployment numbers on Monday. Daggett County remained the same from the month before at 3.5 percent unemployment. Duchesne County ticked down from 3.2 to 3.0 percent and Uintah County also lowered from 3.7 to 3.5 percent unemployment. Meanwhile, state unemployment is reaching new lows. “The unemployment rate has fallen to a new low of 1.9 percent,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “The rate has been heading downward all year to date, so the current rate brings us to what we anticipated by this spring season. At 1.9%, the question now turns to how low can the unemployment rate go? Nationally, the U.S. economy is not sending troubling signals. But with inflation high and the Federal Reserve Board moving interest rates higher, many economists anticipate the U.S. economy will slow as the year progresses. That seems to be the Fed’s desire to combat the high inflation. If so, this will act as a restraining mechanism upon further lowering of the Utah unemployment rate.” Nationally, unemployment remained the same at 3.6 percent.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
DWS Employment Update

The Department of Workforce Services has released the updated employment numbers for April 2022. Utah’s current job count is 1,664,800. The employment count for April was 431 in Daggett County, 8,004 in Duchesne County, and 12,902 in Uintah County. Compared to one year prior, that is down by 32 in Daggett, up by 325 in Duchesne, and up by 357 in Uintah. “The year has progressed into the springtime and the Utah economy continues on its expansionary path,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. Utah’s April private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 4.3%, or a 57,600 job increase. All ten of Utah’s major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains. Unemployment rates by county are expected to be released this week.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
Fruitland Man Arrested In Connection With Duchesne County Burglaries

Uintah Basin property owners who had their properties burglarized were relieved to learn of an arrest made. The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that Brad Dumas, a 46-year-old male from Fruitland, had been apprehended and booked into the Duchesne County Jail in connection with several burglaries around the county. The Sheriff’s Office shared that the investigation is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time. The Sheriff’s Office also extended their gratitude to everyone that assisted in his arrest and to the public giving the deputies tips that led to Dumas’ arrest.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT

