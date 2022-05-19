Duchesne County School District Highlights Donor Choose Success

The Department of Workforce Services has released the updated employment numbers for April 2022. Utah’s current job count is 1,664,800. The employment count for April was 431 in Daggett County, 8,004 in Duchesne County, and 12,902 in Uintah County. Compared to one year prior, that is down by 32 in Daggett, up by 325 in Duchesne, and up by 357 in Uintah. “The year has progressed into the springtime and the Utah economy continues on its expansionary path,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. Utah’s April private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 4.3%, or a 57,600 job increase. All ten of Utah’s major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains. Unemployment rates by county are expected to be released this week.
