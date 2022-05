AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety says they responded to a call for car break ins in the Brighton Place Apartments, early Saturday morning May 21st. They say four suspects took off running to the woods, authorities were able to arrest two of them. Authorities were able to recover a stolen car, they say. The Aiken Blood Hound team is out looking for the other two suspects.

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO