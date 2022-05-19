ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Will ‘Halo’ Season 2 Premiere on Paramount+?

By Kayla Cobb
 3 days ago

It’s been nine weeks of killer action scenes, AI companions, and fighting the Covenant, but Halo has finally come to an end. Paramount+ ‘s standalone series based on the video game franchise of the same name has officially wrapped up its first season. And with an ending like that, we truly have no idea where this show is going.

We know you have questions about Master Chief’s future, and we have answers. Here’s everything we currently know about when Halo Season 2 will premiere.
Will There Be a Halo Season 2?
You know there will be. Before Season 1 even premiered, Halo was renewed for a Season 2 during a ViacomCBS presentation.

Halo takes us into a dazzling world that we believe will enthrall audiences as much with its electrifying visuals as its bold, character-driven storytelling,” David Nevins, chief content officer of scripted originals for Paramount+, and chairman and chief executive officer for Showtime Networks, said when the series was renewed . “This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers. Halo has been a great collaboration with Amblin and 343 Industries, and we are all grateful for the opportunity to continue it.”
When Will Halo Season 2 Premiere?
Though we know for sure that a Season 2 is happening, we don’t know when it will premiere. Making things more complicated, this is one show where we can’t look to the past to see what may happen in the future. The first season of Halo endured one of the longest development periods in modern television history. The series was initially planned to be released in 2015. Seven years later, it’s finally aired on Paramount+.

If Halo follows a typical television release schedule, Season 2 will likely premiere in 2023 or 2024. Fingers crossed we get new episodes sooner rather than later.
Who Will Be in Halo Season 2?
The only thing we know for sure is who won’t be returning. Showrunners Kyle Killen and Steven Kane announced that they would be leaving Halo after its first season. Instead, executive producer David Wiener will be taking over the series. Prior to being tapped for Halo , Wiener was a producer for Flesh and Bone, Fear the Walking Dead, and Holly.

