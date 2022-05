There was plenty to play for on the final day of the Premier League season, but not at Stamford Bridge, where we had what was in essence a post-season friendly. Still, Chelsea came out with plenty of intent and impetus, and grabbed an early lead through Kai Havertz, who finished off an excellent cross from Kenedy. (Kenedy!) Chelsea could’ve added several times to the lead before the half, but our usual finishing woes were on display instead. Watford did come alive for a couple minutes as well, but we dealt with their attempts with ease.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 HOURS AGO