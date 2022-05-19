ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg Scolds Republicans on ‘The View’: “They Don’t Know What Domestic Terrorism Is”

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
 3 days ago

Whoopi Goldberg blasted Republicans on today’s episode of The View after many of them voted against a bill aimed at curbing domestic terrorism in the wake of the Buffalo shooting. During a conversation about the legislation — which passed in the House yesterday and would form new offices to  “monitor, analyze, investigate, and prosecute domestic terrorism,” per ABC News — Goldberg slammed conservative politicians after all Republicans but Rep. Adam Kinzinger opposed the bill.

“When did Washington really get to be a place where stopping domestic terrorism is divisive?” Goldberg asked, before describing Republicans as “domestic terrorists” who had been “voting on the bill.”

The cohost explained, “The bill was put together to take care of targeted folks: Asian folks, Jews, women, Blacks. And [Republicans] just said, ‘No, no. We’re gonna create this bill, we’re gonna put it forth, we’re gonna get people to say to it, and then we’re gonna vote it down.’ So when you’re thinking about what direction we’re going in, just know where you’re being protected and how you’re not being protected.”

She added, “This was a simple thing to do. Everybody could have done this.”

As Sunny Hostin explained, the bill has been put forth by three Republicans in Sept. 2020 and was approved by unanimous vote, but “what has changed is, the most extremist violence in the U.S. comes from the political right,” she said.

“There is no way that the Republican party, especially those in the extreme right wing of the parties, are going to vote for this bill because it exposes the party for what it is,” Hostin told the panel. “The party of insurrectionists, the party that welcomes white supremacists under its tent, and that is what changed.”

Goldberg scoffed, “I thought everybody was against white supremacy. I thought that’s what everybody said they were.”

Hostin joined her in ripping Republicans, asking, “What do you stand for if you don’t stand against hate?”

Goldberg told viewers that after Republicans voted against the bill, it was in voters’ hands to fight against domestic terrorism: “It’s a shame but it’s on us to take care of this now. This is on us. It’s going to take your votes to decide if those are the people you want representing you,” she said. “If they don’t know what domestic terrorism is… if they pretend they don’t know, you have to make a decision with your voting fingers.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

Comments / 306

Tom Hogan
3d ago

But burning down Minneapolis and Kenosha, non-stop looting in Chicago and San Fran isn't "domestic terrorism" because it was encouraged and facilitated by Democrats?

Reply(10)
445
rascal4336
3d ago

Whoopi should be fired and shipped out to Cuba. A very negative person whom I believe is a communist. She would say she's a socialist which is pretty much the same thing.

Reply(22)
253
Dennis Barkley
3d ago

if people would read everything that the killer wrote you would see he hated the right and left wing parties, he was more of a communist thinking person, he got radicalized when the covid shutdown occurred while he was in school, he hated Jews and blamed them for all of the problems of the world and he liked Rachel Maddow. And I'll say it again, the authority's are the one's who supposedly watching him, become of the threats he made in school, and didn't and why wasn't he in a mental ward after he cut the family house cat head off? Maybe the parents could have said I think there's a problem with our son

Reply(11)
122
