Where Was ‘A Perfect Pairing’ Filmed?

As of today, Netflix’s latest original romantic-comedy film A Perfect Pairing has become available on the platform, giving us the perfect boozy and swoon-worthy escape to kick off the summer season.

Victoria Justice stars as Lola, an ambitious LA wine-company exec who journeys to an Australian sheep farm, where she ends up working as a ranch hand in order to charm a family-owned winery into doing business with her. In the midst of her efforts, she hits it off with a rugged and mysterious local ranch manager named Max (Adam Demos), making for a handsome distraction to business-minded Lola and her pursuit of landing this potentially big client.

So where exactly was A Perfect Pairing filmed? Here’s everything you need to know.

Sure, the film takes place in Australia and its trailer seems to feature the requisite farm life and greenery, but was it really filmed there? It was! Produced by Australian-based production company Hoodlum Entertainment, A Perfect Pairing was filmed in the Numinbah Valley, a rural suburb of coastal city and popular tourist destination the Gold Coast, in Queensland, Australia.

With a population just north of 200, Numinbah Valley is an idyllic and believable place to set as the backdrop for A Perfect Pairing ‘s little town where everyone seems to know everyone and you can’t help but run into that one local hunk who gets under your skin seemingly everywhere you go.

So there you have it! A Perfect Pairing was filmed in Queensland, Australia’s lush Numinbah Valley. What a nice way to feel like you’re enjoying Australia’s natural beauty and wonder without having to make the incredibly long plane ride to get there!

A Perfect Pairing is now streaming on Netflix.