Where Was ‘A Perfect Pairing’ Filmed?

By Maddy Casale
Decider.com
 3 days ago

As of today, Netflix’s latest original romantic-comedy film A Perfect Pairing has become available on the platform, giving us the perfect boozy and swoon-worthy escape to kick off the summer season.

Victoria Justice stars as Lola, an ambitious LA wine-company exec who journeys to an Australian sheep farm, where she ends up working as a ranch hand in order to charm a family-owned winery into doing business with her. In the midst of her efforts, she hits it off with a rugged and mysterious local ranch manager named Max (Adam Demos), making for a handsome distraction to business-minded Lola and her pursuit of landing this potentially big client.

So where exactly was A Perfect Pairing filmed? Here’s everything you need to know.
Where was A Perfect Pairing filmed? What are the A Perfect Pairing filming locations?
Sure, the film takes place in Australia and its trailer seems to feature the requisite farm life and greenery, but was it really filmed there? It was! Produced by Australian-based production company Hoodlum Entertainment, A Perfect Pairing was filmed in the Numinbah Valley, a rural suburb of coastal city and popular tourist destination the Gold Coast, in Queensland, Australia.

With a population just north of 200, Numinbah Valley is an idyllic and believable place to set as the backdrop for A Perfect Pairing ‘s little town where everyone seems to know everyone and you can’t help but run into that one local hunk who gets under your skin seemingly everywhere you go.

So there you have it! A Perfect Pairing was filmed in Queensland, Australia’s lush Numinbah Valley. What a nice way to feel like you’re enjoying Australia’s natural beauty and wonder without having to make the incredibly long plane ride to get there!

A Perfect Pairing is now streaming on Netflix.

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Love On The Spectrum U.S.’ On Netflix, An American Version Of The Hit Docuseries Where Autistic Singles Try To Find Love

After two seasons that were filmed in Australia, Love On The Spectrum has moved its focus to the United States, profiling six people on the autism spectrum who are looking for long-term relationships. They get set up on dates with other autistic singles, and get advice on how to have a successful date. Does the focus on the U.S. change the show in any way? LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM U.S.: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: The subjects of the first U.S. season of Love On The Spectrum sit down to be interviewed. The Gist: After two seasons in Australia, Love On The Spectrum...
TV SERIES
Where to Watch ‘Good Mourning’ Online: Is the Machine Gun Kelly Movie Streaming?

Machine Gun Kelly’s new comedy Good Mourning is now available in select theaters!. Written and directed by MGK and Mod Sun, the new film follows London Clash (Machine Gun Kelly), a movie star who wakes up to an implied break up text from the love of his life. With his world turned upside down and the most important meeting of his career scheduled for that very same day (when it rains it pours), London is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-altering starring role in a major film.
MOVIES
Adam Demos Is Netflix’s New Resident Hot Guy

A Perfect Pairing, a new Netflix romance that began streaming today, offers viewers a light-hearted fantasy that hinges on one important factor: Adam Demos being hot. It’s a tried and true strategy that has worked for Netflix before, after all. Demos is also the hot fantasy in the streamer’s drama series, Sex/Life, which finds a suburban mom being pursued by her smokin’ ex-boyfriend, and Falling Inn Love, which finds Christina Milian fixing up an inn in New Zealand with the help of a sexy contractor-slash-firefighter. Now, with Demos sweeping Victoria Justice off her feet as a rugged cowboy in A Perfect Pairing, it feels like the Australian actor has comfortably settled into his role as Netflix’s resident “hot guy.”
TV & VIDEOS
What Time Will ‘Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers’ Be on Disney+?

The new Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie, which is coming to Disney+ this weekend, is very aware of the fact that no one asked for a live-action Chip ‘n Dale movie. But you may be pleasantly surprised by this extremely meta reboot, which isn’t afraid to take shots at itself, and a whole host of other animated films, and is genuinely funny.
MOVIES
Person
Victoria Justice
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Troppo’ on Amazon Freevee, About Unlikely Private Investigators In The Wilds Of Northern Australia

Troppo (Amazon Freevee) is an eight-episode Australian series based on the novel Crimson Lake by Candice Fox. And “Troppo,” Australian for going crazy with the tropical heat, is an apt description of life in Far North Queensland, where an unlikely duo discovers weirdness and murder amongst the region’s cane fields and crocodiles. Nicole Chamoun (Romper Stomper, Safe Harbour) stars alongside Thomas Jane, with Peta Wilson and Radha Mitchell in support. TROPPO: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: In an aerial shot, a wide river lazes up the center of Australia’s vast coastal wilderness. Up close, a seemingly deranged man dives into...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheep#La#Australian#Hoodlum Entertainment
