Leitha Lucille Hite-Harris-Slentz, 91, of Cambridge (previously of Carrollton) died on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Altercare Nursing Facility in Cambridge. She was born September 28, 1930, in Plum Run (Bowerston) to Victor and Martha Hicks Hite. On November 8, 1952, she married Carl Harris of St. Clairsville. Together they had two boys, Gary and Larry. In 1969 the family moved to Carrolton. She and Carl divorced in 1976. Lucille then married Jesse Slentz in 1987. They had no children together. Lucille remained in Carrollton until May of 2021 when, due to health concerns, she moved to Cambridge to live with her sister Verna and her niece Wendy.

