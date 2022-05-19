ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘Jackass 4.5’ Be on Netflix?

By Dianna Shen
It’s been over 20 years, and the Jackass crew is continuing on with their most unbelievable stunts yet. Following the Jackass franchise’s fourth film installment Jackass Forever , their new Netflix movie Jackass 4.5 serves as a continuation full of never-before-seen footage from the original movie. Danger Ehren has spoken about there being enough footage for two films, meaning that this new addition is sure to be just as painful and hilarious.

The movie will feature the entire Jackass Forever cast, including Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Dave England, Preston Lacy, and a variety of newcomers and celebrity guests. In an interview with GQ , Knoxville spoke about retiring from doing big stunts after being advised by his doctor, so Jackass 4.5 will most likely be his final contribution to the franchise. Curious about when Jackass 4.5 will be available to stream? Here’s a guide for everything you need to know.
WHEN WILL JACKASS 4.5 PREMIERE ON NETFLIX?
Jackass 4.5 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, May 20.
WHAT TIME WILL JACKASS 4.5 BE ON NETFLIX?
As per Netflix’s standard release procedure, Jackass 4.5 will be available to stream at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Friday, May 20. If you don’t see the movie right away, just refresh the app or browser, as sometimes new content takes a minute to appear.
WHAT WILL BE FEATURED IN JACKASS 4.5 ?
Like the franchise’s previous movie extensions ( Jackass 2.5 and Jackass 3.5 ), Jackass 4.5 is sure to be chock full of cast interviews, unseen stunts, massive outtakes, and endless behind-the-scenes footage.

Netflix released a short clip of a never-before-seen stunt titled the Swingset Gauntlet, which showcases the crew trying to dodge the swingset in various colorfully inflatable costumes. The clip also shows Johnny Knoxville’s incredible reaction to seeing all of his friends hysterically fall over. It’s safe to say that the rest of the movie will feature an abundance of hilarious antics just like this one.
IS THERE A TEASER FOR JACKASS 4.5 ?
Yup! Scroll up to see a 90 second sneak peek of the Jackass crew fumbling their way through an unseen stunt.

