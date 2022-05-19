ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

‘We’re done’: Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher fires back at ‘narcissist’ Saban

By RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher called Nick Saban a “narcissist” Thursday after the Alabama coach made “despicable” comments about the Aggies using name, image and likeness deals to land their top-ranked recruiting classes.

Saban called out Texas A&M on Wednesday night for “buying” players.

“I know the consequence is going to be difficult for the people who are spending tons of money to get players,” Saban said while speaking at an event in Birmingham, Alabama, to promote the World Games being held there in July.

“You read about it, you know who they are. We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future, because more and more people are doing it. It’s tough.”

Less than 24 hours later, Fisher called an impromptu news conference Thursday and did not hold back with his displeasure with his former boss when the two were at LSU.

“We’re done,” Fisher said, adding that Saban reached out by phone but he did not take the call.

He said Saban’s comments were insulting to his players and the families of the players who signed with the Texas A&M.

“Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said. “Go dig into how God did His deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be this czar of football. Go dig into his past or anybody who’s ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out what he does and how he does it.”

Fisher said his players and his program broke no rules or laws.

“I don’t cheat. I don’t lie. If you did my old man slapped me across the face. Maybe someone should have slapped him (Saban),” Fisher said.

This is the second time this year Fisher has publicly defended his program after signing one the highest rated recruiting classes in the history of rankings.

In February, Fisher went off on competitors who were pushing rumors that Texas A&M had spent $30 million on NIL deals to land its star-studded recruiting class.

“Clown acts,” Fisher said then. “Multiple coaches in our league.”

Community Policy