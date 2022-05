MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Trojan War elicits images of flashing swords and shining helmets, blood spilt and warriors killed — but what of the women? Mosaic Dance Theater Co., which is based in Glen Ridge, will answer this question with its new show, “Troy: Women & War,” which will be performed at the First Congregational Church, 40 S. Fullerton Ave. in Montclair, on Saturday, May 21, at 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m., with an artist talkback after each performance. The program is presented free of charge; reservations are strongly recommended and can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/yck3vh9s.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO