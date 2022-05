The mother of a brain-damaged boy has said she would “rather have some of him than none” as a court is set to make a decision about whether to end his life support. Specialist doctors treating Archie Battersbee, from Southend in Essex, believe it is “highly likely” the 12-year-old is brain dead after suffering what has been described as a “tragic accident” at home.His family say he is currently in an induced coma at a hospital in London. Medical professionals say his life-support treatment should stop. But Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, have raised concerns about the doctors’...

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO