ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

United Cajun Navy suspends search for 8-year-old Ally Berry

By FOX 8 Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United Cajun Navy has announced that they are scaling back their search for 8-year-old Ally Berry. Kevin Poole, Brandy...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

2-year-old WBR Parish boy drowns at Biloxi resort

BILOXI, Miss. (WAFB) - A 2-year-old boy from Port Allen drowned in a pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi, Miss. this weekend. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told WDSU-TV that the boy was taken to Merit Health where he was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m. Sunday. WLOX-TV in...
BILOXI, MS
WAFB

Community mourns dentist who died in boat crash on False River

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a deadly boat crash along False River Friday night, the community is in mourning over Dr. Kenneth St. Romain’s death. A Facebook post from St. Romain’s dentistry says he will “forever be a cherished and loved husband and father. And he has been an incredible light to so many family’s lives.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Poole
WAFB

Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another spasm of gun violence left victims throughout New Orleans early Sunday (May 22), with five people shot and one killed before the break of dawn. New Orleans police responded to three separate shootings between 12:40 and 3:20 a.m., with victims strewn from downtown’s Central Business District to the Lower Ninth Ward to the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Three people, including two juveniles, were wounded during a shooting at Waffle House in Gonzales early Saturday morning, authorities said. One of the people died. The incident was reported at 12:30 a.m. at the Waffle House located at 2128 W. Hwy 30 near Interstate 10 in...
GONZALES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The United Cajun Navy
WWL-TV

Person shot in French Quarter Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that took place in the French Quarter at around 3:00 Sunday morning. Police say a male was shot and was taken to the hospital. No information was given on his age. This is a developing story, and it will be...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Natchez Democrat

Woodville murder, shooting suspect captured in New Orleans

NATCHEZ — Jaccory Carr, 24, the suspect in a May 5 Centerville murder and a shooting in Woodville on May 10, has been captured in New Orleans. Carr eluded law enforcement from a number of different agencies, including Natchez Police and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies, during a day-long search in Woodville last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

Volunteer Group Suspends Mississippi River Search for Girl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — After nearly a month, a search-and-rescue boaters’ group has suspended its search for an 8-year-old girl who fell into the Mississippi River last month, the group said Thursday. “It is with an extremely heavy, and painfully broken heart” that the United Cajun Navy "conveys...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

WAFB

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy