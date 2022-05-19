California-based Curry Up Now bringing Indian street food to DFW with North Texas location opening soon

DALLAS (KDAF) — We are keeping it Dallas-centric on this international holiday that involves a lovely cocktail for all (over the age of 21) to enjoy. That’s right you may or may not have guessed it but regardless it is World Paloma Day on Sunday, May 22. NationalToday says, “World Paloma Day is celebrated on May 22, so get ready to party the night away as you sip on the delicious Paloma cocktail from Mexico. Haven’t tried the drink yet? Now is the perfect time to do so!”

