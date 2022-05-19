ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California-based Curry Up Now bringing Indian street food to DFW with North Texas location opening soon

By Tyler Manning
 4 days ago
DALLAS (KDAF) — California-based Indian street food franchise Curry Up Now coming to North Texas. The award-winning, fast-casual restaurant chain is opening a location at The Grandscape in The Colony. Officials say...

