California-based Curry Up Now bringing Indian street food to DFW with North Texas location opening soon

Touchdown Club of Dallas presents Big Texas BBQ, their annual appetizer and rib cookoff benefiting The Ashford Rise School of Dallas. What started out as a friendly tailgate cookoff in an office parking lot has now grown into a fundraiser with up to 60 teams competing for Best Ribs, Appetizers and Best Tailgate; a kid's zone, food trucks, and a day of live music headlined by Gary P. Nunn. Big Texas BBQ will also feature a Kid's Bakeoff where the six classes from the Rise School will each create a dessert to pair with a selected ice cream from Howdy Homemade Ice Cream.
