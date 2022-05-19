ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Players with best odds of becoming No. 1 pick after draft lottery

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic were awarded the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Tuesday, and the conversation surrounding which player will be the top pick will begin to heat up now that the order is set.

The consensus is Duke forward Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren and Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. are the three front-runners to hear their names called first on June 23. According to one report, the race may even now be between Holmgren and Smith.

With the top pick in tow, the Magic will begin to ramp up their preparations by hosting those prospects for workouts and interviews. The team will do its homework on each player to best determine who will be the best long-term fit.

With the draft order set, Rookie Wire took a look at the prospects with the best odds of becoming the No. 1 pick, according to the Tipico Sportsbook. The odds will certainly change before the draft but here is how things stand:

10

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

9

AJ Griffin, Duke

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

8

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

7

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

6

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

5

Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

4

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

3

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

2

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

1

Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser

