After a chilly Saturday, winter's return will continue across Nebraska and western Iowa Saturday night. Low temperatures will range from the upper 20s in the far western part of Nebraska to the upper 30s in the east. Most locations will be about five degrees shy of record lows and about 15 degrees below normal for late May. Dry conditions are expected tonight and winds will be light, so fortunately no wind chill factor to worry about.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO