VIDALIA – Memorial Service for Paul Mitchell (Mitch) Harris of Metairie, LA will be held at Vidalia First Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. Mitch was the owner of After Hours Auto Repair in Metairie, LA. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles and his grandchildren.

METAIRIE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO